Brian Nesic continues family tradition with Twinsburg tennis

Steve Batko

Correspondent

For Twinsburg senior Brian Nesic, tennis was a family affair when it came to athletics.

It started quite early.

“I started playing tennis when I was three years old because my father was a tennis coach and always dreamed of me going into the pro circuit - so he started me off at a young age,” said Nesic.

Nesic, 5-4 this year, played a lot of doubles tennis back in 2019 for Twinsburg as he showed a lot of promise as he reached the first doubles finals in the league championships.

Now playing at the difficult and challenging first singles spot, wins come at a premium.

Facing the opponents’ best player in each contest typically doesn’t parlay into a ton of victories.

Head coach Mike Porinchak realizes Nesic’s worth is beyond wins and losses coming into the season.

“Brian will be a steady singles player this season and we’ll lean on him heavily, but playing under pressure is something he is used to,” the coach said. “Brian has stood out at playing very steady. He has lost some great matches, but to very deserving players.”

“First singles are tough because you are going up against the best player every single day. It is not easy physically or mentally to play first singles, but Brian has remained rock solid.”

Nesic’s father is Dragan Nesic. That should be a familiar name to Tiger fans.

Dragan Nesic, a USPTA tennis professional who has coached and assisted USTA teams, coached the Twinsburg boys’ squad from 2005-2007 and was the Tigers girls’ coach from 2004-2005.

More recently, Dragan Nesic coached in Chagrin Falls and at Orange, but he has had a steadfast impression on his son.

“I think my overall strengths are my determination to win and to come back when I am down,” explained Nesic.

Nesic’s older brother should also be familiar to Twinsburg. Marco Nesic is the most decorated Tiger tennis player in program history and the school record holder for most wins.

Marko Nesic finished with a brilliant 73-22 career record at Twinsburg. His 21 wins in 2019 tied Patrick Yackmack in 2010 for the most single season sins in school history.

The 2019 first singles champion in the Suburban League, Marko Nesic has had more matches in district play than any player in Tiger history.

“My older brother Marco helped me in many ways in my tennis career, ranging from competitiveness and a drive to become better and smarter in my playing style,” explained Nesic.

“I think an aspect that makes me be the best player I can be is my family, who gives me the motivation and support to become better in my game and my training from my father, who taught me my entire life,” Nesic pointed out.

“We play almost, if not, every day,” offered Nesic, of playing tennis with his father.

Facing a rough part of the schedule, Twinsburg (4-5) slipped to 2-1 in the Suburban League National Conference after a 4-1 home loss to Brecksville April 14.

Nesic collected the lone victory for Twinsburg over Brecksville as he posted a huge first singles 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over Andrew Youssef.

In addition, Nesic has run cross country for four years under head coach Sarah Kmet and also played on the Twinsburg co-ed ice hockey team this season. Nesic also plays the upright bass in an orchestra.

There’s plenty going on in the Nesic household. Brian Nesic is just happy to be playing tennis his senior season and hopes to gain some big wins this season.