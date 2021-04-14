Tennis team picks up impressive win over Medina, now 8-0

Steve Batko

Correspondent

In a season that has a primary objective to learn how to compete at the varsity level, the Aurora boys tennis team is quietly having a banner spring.

Greenmen head coach Derek Kohanski is OK with Aurora succeeding under the radar perhaps, but win or lose, he is pleased with the progress of the squad.

Last week, Aurora went 4-0 to push their season mark to 8-0 overall. It was capped by a thrilling 3-2 victory at Medina on April 9.

“We beat Medina in dramatic fashion,” said an elated Kohanski, of the win over the Bees. “The first doubles team of Adam Macek and Aiden McNamara came from behind to win in three sets to clinch the match for us."

After a 5-0 victory over Lake Ridge Academy in North Ridgeville on April 6, Aurora responded with a big Suburban League American Conference victory over Tallmadge. The Greenmen won 4-1.

“We opened conference play with a 4-1 win at Tallmadge and our three singles players continued their dominance by winning easily in straight sets,” said Kohanski, whose club also won 4-1 over Orange’s junior varsity team April 8.

Junior Mitchell Curtis, freshman Vincent Cannata, and junior Juliana Malinowski have shined in singles play this season for the youthful Greenmen. Due to vacations and other reasons, Aurora’s doubles lineups have varied this season. Besides Macek and McNamara in doubles action, there is also Ellie Milano, Morgan Viant, Mason Kacmar, Revanth Mahankali, Vikas Duvvuri, and Shreyaj Menon.