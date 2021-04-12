Early losses teaching Tiger boys tennis the hard way

Steve Batko

Correspondent

At this early stage of this season for the Twinsburg boys tennis team, even losing a match can be construed as a positive action.

No one wants to suffer a loss, but in the absence of not playing, head coach Mike Porinchak will take it.

Porinchak just wanted his squad to get quality matches in, win or lose.

Learning through play on the court is what the Tiger head coach wanted more than anything and he is getting it.

“Getting experience has been the most positive thing thus far,” explained Porinchak. “They all needed it. Experiencing winning, losing close matches, and everything.”

The Tiger brass has already seen encouraging signs.

There has been an impact when it comes to competition, physical and mental attributes, emotional reaction, and facing adversity.

“Everything is good for the kids to experience at this this point,” stressed Porinchak, especially after missing the 2020 season.

“I think the positive is that thus far, we are 2-0 in the conference, but have some tough matches coming up with North Royalton and Brecksville,” added the coach, alluding to the powerful Suburban League National Conference.

Twinsburg hosts Brecksville April 14 in league action, hosts Uniontown Lake in non-league play April 15, and plays a league title at Stow-Munroe Falls April 19. All matches begin at 4 p.m. Final results of the April 12 match against North Royalton and April 13 test against Medina Highland were not available as of this writing.

Strong play occurred when host Twinsburg defeated Lyndhurst Brush 5-0 in non-league action April 8.

Senior Brian Nesic registered a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Arc veteran Matt Kendig at first singles. He is 4-3 this year against a slew of talented foes.

“Brian has stood out at playing very steady at first singles,” expressed Porinchak. “He has lost some great matches, but to very deserving players.”

“First singles are tough because you are going up against the best player every single day,” said Porinchak. “It is not easy physically or mentally, but Brian has remained rock solid.”

Sid Kusumanchi posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at third singles for the Tigers while sophomore Jake Terbeek was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at second singles.

Solid play has also come from the team’s first doubles team of senior Nate Wagner and Brock Woods. The won over the Arc duo of Seth Martin and Adrian Amer 6-3, 4-6, 10–7. Much like Kendig, this Brush doubles team played back in 2019 and has experience.

Wagner and Woods are 5-2 this spring.

Jack Rosenthal and Kevin Lin teamed up for Twinsburg to win 6-1, 6-2 at the second doubles spot.

Twinsburg (4-3) won 5-0 over Cuyahoga Falls the day before as Wagner and Woods had a nice 6-4, 6-4 first doubles win over a solid, young Black Tiger team of junior Brandon Schertz and freshman Noah Hite.

Junior Rainier Soatanto and Lin won 6-1, 6-2 at second doubles.

“We have a couple of kids have been out here and there for many reasons, so lineups have been a little different,” noted the Tiger mentor.

The Tigers lost 5-0 on April 6 to Revere, a power from the American Conference of the Suburban League.

Terbeek, 4-3 this spring, lost a tough battle in singles play 6-0, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6) to Ben Lazbin, whom two years ago, was the SLAC runner-up at third singles.

“Jake has stood out as well,” said Porinchak. “His play is very consistent. He lost two really hard fought three-set matches against Revere and Aurora. He wasn’t too happy to lose, but for a young player, he has stayed cool and gained so much experience that he will need later in his career.”