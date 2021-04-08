Young Falls boys tennis team fights through early schedule

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Navigating through a difficult schedule, the young Cuyahoga Falls boys tennis squad is learning through their experiences on the courts and putting those evaluations towards improving with each match.

Not all the results tell the true story of the Black Tigers, who like all area programs, recently saw its first action in two years.

Second year head coach Ryan Markgraf knew it would be a building spring for his athletes and he has liked what he has seen thus far.

Unfortunately, the schedule hasn’t afforded many opportunities. Falls is 0-3 to clubs that have a combined record of 11-3.

“Our tennis scores do not accurately reflect how well we are playing points,” pointed out Markgraf. “With each match, we continue to learn and get better.”

The Black Tigers fell 5-0 at home to Twinsburg in a Suburban League National Conference battle Wednesday. The Tigers (3-3) are 2-0 in the league.

One day prior to that match, youthful Falls travelled to powerful Medina and lost 4-1 to the Bees (3-0) in non-league action.

Markgraf saw his troops open the season and league play at North Royalton April 5 and dropped a 4-1 decision.

In the loss to Twinsburg, junior Tyler Cargould fought at first singles in a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Brian Nesic, a veteran in the Tiger program.

At second singles, junior Zach Barnes fell 6-2, 6-0 to Jake Terbeek, one of Twinsburg’s brightest young prospects.

Falls sophomore Zach Schutt battled in his third singles test, a 6-2, 6-4 loss.

In doubles action, the Black Tigers’ first team of junior Brandon Schertz and freshman Noah Hite fell 6-4, 6-4 in a close match to the Twinsburg senior duo of Nate Wagner and Brock Woods.

“Our first doubles team is playing very well together,” remarked Markgraf. “They are very active around the court and are both using great teamwork and putting away tough volleys and that makes for some exciting points.”

The second doubles team is also working hard – senior David Rinehart and sophomore Jacob Graham lost 6-1, 6-2 to a Twinsburg team.

In the lost at Medina, the first doubles team of Schertz and Hite posted a 6-3, 6-4 win. The Falls duo also won against North Royalton 6-4, 6-3.

“I am excited to see us grow as a team and get our first win,” said the energetic Markgraf.