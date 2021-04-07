Boys tennis off to fast start with four wins

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Focusing on the positives in the first long stretch of early-season play for the Aurora boys tennis squad will be crucial as the Greenmen show loads of promise.

Regardless of wins or losses, Derek Kohanski is looking for his Greenmen unit and the athletes to march forward with their experience while also seeking to learn how to compete at the varsity level.

With plenty of youth, Aurora has a solid mix of youth and experience for a successful season to build on.

Aurora seems to be right on schedule with its overall growth.

The Greenmen are looking solid in early action this spring with a 4-0 record, including a 3-2 victory over neighboring rival Twinsburg April 1 in Twinsburg.

In a three-set battle, Mitchell Curtis, a battle-tested junior, defeated promising Tiger sophomore Jake Terbeek 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

“Mitchell won in three sets at second singles,” said Kohanski.

Aurora freshman Vincent Cannata bested Twinsburg’s lone returnee, Brian Nesic, by a score of 6-4, 6-3.

Kohanski is also pleased with experienced junior Juliana Malinowski impressed with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Kevin Lin, a strong athlete for Twinsburg (1-2).

Aurora registered a 5-0 win at Nordonia March 31, just one day after a big 3-2 victory on the road at Gates Mills Hawken.

Kohanski was elated with the play of Malinowski.

“Juliana came back from a set down to win in three sets at third singles,” said Kohanski, who also returns senior doubles player Adam Macek.

The Greenmen also propelled sound play into a 4-1 home win over Akron Hoban on March 29 in Kohanski’s Aurora head coaching debut.

Looking to play well in Suburban League action, Aurora will open the American Conference play Wednesday at Tallmadge at 4 p.m. In upcoming non-league play, Aurora plays hosts to Orange Thursday at 4 p.m. and plays at Medina Friday at 4:30 p.m.