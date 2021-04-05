Learning as he goes, Terbeek leads Twinsburg boys tennis

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Jake Terbeek knew that along with his teammates on the Twinsburg boys tennis squad that there would be plenty of moments to learn.

Veteran Tiger head coach Mike Porinchak also knew there would be a lot of teachable moments.

After all, Twinsburg only had one returnee from the 2019 campaign. Despite that lack varsity experience, Porinchak felt comfortable about his new-look team being coachable.

A first-year sophomore, Terbeek has a lot of promise and he gained a lot of experience in the first week of action.

In a 3-2 home loss to Aurora April 1, Terbeek had a strong showing at second singles against one of the top players for the Greenmen (4-0).

Terbeek fell 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 to Mitchell Curtis, who placed fifth in the Suburban League Pericak in 2019 at the difficult first singles spot.

“Jake had a great match fighting to win the second set before falling in the third set,” remarked Porinchak. “Tough three set matches like that don’t come around too often so even in a loss, Jake got some amazing experience.”

That’s what experience is, right? Win or lose, you learn from it.

“He walked away with his head held high and a list of small things to improve upon for next time,” stressed the coach. “But you can’ mimic that situation in any practice so I am glad he got that experience, just have to learn from it.”

A high point for the Tigers (1-2) was that seniors Brock Woods and Nate Wagner registered a victory at first doubles 6-1, 6-4.

At second doubles, senior Eric Bernhard and junior Pranav Duvvuri also played well and continues to make strides. This duo won 6-2, 6-3.

“I thought the doubles teams did great and played very well together,” said the coach.

Twinsburg’s lone returnee, senior Brian Nesic, played well in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to gifted Aurora freshman Vincent Cannata at first singles.

Junior Kevin Lin is also collecting experience. In singles play, he lost 6-0, 6-2 to Aurora.

“The singles matches were tough losses,” said Porinchak. “Brian held his own at first singles, but allowed himself to get a little bit outside his game. Too many mistakes led to a tough loss, but he learned a lot from it.”

Porinchak likes the progress he has seen – even in a recent 5-0 loss on the road at powerful Chagrin Falls.

“The Chagrin Falls match was a challenge and we got beat up a bit, but learned a lot as well,” pointed out the Tiger coach. “Guys played tough and hung in there.”

Nesic battled in a loss (6-0, 6-0) to the reigning Division II state champion Andrew Zimcoski.

At third singles, Lin fought in a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Andrew Nockway.

For everyone besides Nesic, the Tiger’s big 5-0 season opening home victory over Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin was the first varsity match and also represented the first varsity win.

“There were many highlights and first varsity wins against NDCL, everyone played great and confident, and it was nice to get the first win of the year in the first match,” said Porinchak.

Nesic, Terbeek, and junior Rainier Soatanto all notched singles victories for Twinsburg.

Soatanto captured a 6-2, 6-0 victory at third singles. Woods and Wagner won 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles for the Tigers while the second doubles team of Bernhard and Duvvuri were winners, 6-3, 6-0.