Twinsburg girls tennis sees season end at rugged sectional

Competing at Division I sectional girls’ tennis in northeast Ohio is no picnic – each match and every single victory has to be earned.

Twinsburg’s squad competes at the Solon Division I sectional tournament at Solon Community Park Oct.5.

The top four qualifiers from the sectional advanced to the district championships at Akron’s Springside Racquet and Fitness Club Oct. 15 and Oct. 17.

Despite not getting any qualifiers to districts, the Tigers had some solid highlights from sectional action.

After a long wait, seniors Grace McIlroy and Ashley Veverka posted a big first round victory in doubles action sectional play as they won 6-2, 6-3 over the Mayfield duo of Hailey Inmon and Veronica Mui.

In the second round, the Tiger team lost 6-0, 6-0 to the Solon pair of Ava Maersch and Lindsay Lebowitz that qualified for districts.

In doubles action, junior Ella Bleyl and freshman Julia Bazarov teamed up and had some success for Twinsburg as well.

The Tiger duo won 6-3, 6-2 in the first-round play over Mentor and then lost in the next round to the third overall seed from Kenston, Kelsi Currington and Lili Peelmand that also qualified for districts.

Twinsburg also had some positive play in the rugged singles brackets in Solon.

Freshman Harika Polamarasetti had an opening round 6-2, 6-1 victory over Painesville Riverside’s Maddy Coumos in some chilly morning conditions and then registered a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kenston’s Kelsey LaGanke.

Polamarasetti then ran into the best player in the singles tourney in the next round, the sectional’s top seed, Hannah Kassaie, who won 6-0, 6-0.

“Hannah Kassaie is one of the best players in the state,” noted Tiger mentor Chris Kuzas, of Kassaie, who was crowned sectional champion.

Senior Shreya Kusumanchi competed in singles action and defeated Chardon’s Julianne Sweet 6-0, 6-1 and then fell in the next round to Solon’s Ariel Hsieh 6-2, 6-1.

Also competing in singles action at Solon was Twinsburg junior Riley Floro, who was upended 6-0, 6-0 in the first round by Mentor’s Payton Sikora. Sikora was Mentor’s number one singles player in the regular season.

Kuzas has been pleased with the development of his team’s players this season.

“This was the first time at sectionals for both Harika (Polamarasetti) and Riley (Floro),” said Kuzas.