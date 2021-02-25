Flume sets Tallmadge school record at district meet

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Tallmadge senior swimmer Hannah Fiume broke the school record for the 100-yard freestyle Feb. 19 at a Division II district meet at the Spire Sports Institute in Geneva.

Fiume had a time of 59.94 seconds in her leg of the Blue Devils’ 400 freestyle relay team’s 17th-place clocking of 4:07.65, which dropped almost three seconds off its previous best.

Freshman Rachel Tan had a time of 59.92 in her leg of the 400 freestyle relay, the first time she broke one minute all season. The reason she is not credited with the school record is because her leg of the relay was off a relay start, not a flat start.

In their legs of the same relay, senior Cassie Jeffries swam a time of 1:02.53, and freshman Jamie Ries had a time of 1:05.26.

Tan finished 21st in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:29.09. Fiume placed 23rd with a personal-best clocking of 2:31.81.

“Hannah had a good last meet and seemed in good spirits despite being, in her words ‘so tired,’” Tallmadge head coach Kaela Long said. “Rachel was incredibly nervous at the beginning of the meet, but she got all of that nervous energy out during her 200 IM and rocked her leg of the 400 freestyle relay. Breaking one minute your freshman year is a huge accomplishment, and she should be so proud of herself. Coach Eads and I are.

“Cassie left everything she had in that pool. I was expecting tears from her – or Hannah – but was reassured that Cassie will be a short drive away at Kent, so no tears were shed, by them at least.

“Jamie is a wildcard. It is very difficult to drop time in short-distance races, but she dropped almost an entire second in her leg of the 400 freestyle relay between sectionals and districts. I look forward to seeing how far she and Rachel will go in their swimming careers in the next three years.”

Long is looking forward to a better season next year.

“Hopefully,” she said, “we have even more swimmers make it to districts. A major part of this success was due to the addition of Ali Eads to our coaching staff. She brought much needed discipline, personality, fun and organization to our team. I can’t say enough good things about her. I absolutely love coaching this team, and I am so proud of my kids.”