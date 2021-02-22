Nordonia swimmers perform well at districts

Roger Gordon

Correspondnet

There were no state berths for the Nordonia swimming and diving teams, but the Knights still had some strong performances in a Division I district meet.

The swimmers competed Saturday at the Spire Sports Institute in Geneva, while the divers competed at the Massillon Perry Aquatic Center.

The Nordonia divers led the way.

Junior Greg Lewicki qualified for the finals and finished 13th with a score of 313.5.

Dylan Flynn finished 22nd with a score of 107.05.

Sophomore Emily Schonauer qualified for the finals and finished 15th in the girls competition with a score of 321.2.

“Our divers have been strong all year and it was great to see both Emily and Greg make it through to finals,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said.

In the swimming events, sophomore Evan Kvach finished 16th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.78 seconds and 28th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.51.

Freshman Noah Holtz placed 28th in the 500 freestyle with a clocking of 5:20.49.

Holtz, Kvach, junior Sean Fulton and sophomore Colton Francis teamed to finish 16th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:34.21.

Kvach, Francis, junior Evan Tomkovicz and sophomore Matt Cooper combined to finish 19th in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:47.69.

In the girls competition, freshman Arijana Smajilovic finished 37th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.86.

Reanna Turk, Smajilovic’s classmate, finished 38th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.47 and 39th in the 100 backstroke with a clocking of 1:07.56.

“This meet can be intimidating the first time you come here, but our kids were able to take everything in stride,” said Yorkievitz. “Evan Kvach was able to score us some points in the 100 backstroke, and the boys 400 freestyle relay was able to add to that as well. I was especially impressed with Sean’s performance leading off the 400 freestyle relay as he continued his trend of dropping time with an impressive 52.56 in his lead off leg.

“We brought three freshmen to this meet, and they all handled the stress that comes along with it quite well. Ari and Reanna started off the day with some quality swims, and Noah was able to get a personal best in his 500 freestyle.”

Overall, Yorkievitz was thrilled with his teams’ performances at the district meet and throughout the season.

“What a great day for all our kids who qualified for this meet,” he said. “We improved from qualifying one swimmer and three divers last year to eight swimmers and three divers this year. We have such a young team, and our goal at the beginning of the year was to bring as many swimmers here as we could and gain some valuable experience for the future. I believe we accomplished that.

“Looking back at the season and all the craziness that came along with the pandemic, I couldn’t be prouder of how everything went.

Our kids stayed focused, worked hard and did their best not to allow all the distractions outside the pool affect them. The improvement that I saw in everyone this year was above expectations and the future looks bright for Nordonia Knights swimming.”