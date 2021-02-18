McDaniels shines at sectionals for Falls swimming

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Lainey McDaniels led the way for the Cuyahoga Falls girls swimming team Feb. 12 in a Division I sectional meet at the Wooster YMCA.

A sophomore, McDaniels finished 12th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 8.39 seconds. She also finished 13th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.71. Junior Sheridon Chandler finished 44th with a time of 35.89, and sophomore Rylee Bennett placed 45th with a clocking of 36.01.

McDaniels was the lone Black Tiger to qualify for the district meet, as she advanced in the 50 freestyle.

Overall, the Black Tigers finished 12th out of 14 teams with 47 points. Hudson won the meet with 510 points. Akron Firestone finished second with 359 points and Brecksville-Broadview Heights was third with 217 points.

The 200 medley relay team finished 10th with a time of 2:10.72. The 200 freestyle relay team also finished 10th with a time of 1:58.7. The 400 freestyle relay team placed 12th with a clocking of 5:46.96.

Junior Olivia Smith finished 19th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:21.18. Junior Jackie Carleton finished 41st with a time of 1:45.09.

In the 100 backstroke senior Lucy Ulbricht finished 20th with a time of 1:10.43. Chandler finished 47th with a time of 1:41.96, and sophomore Sydney Baughman finished 49th with a time of 1:51.38.

Sophomore Kaylee Johnson finished 26th in the 500 freestyle with a clocking of 6:38.42.

Smith finished 27th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:04.31. Sophomore Rylee Bennett finished 49th with a time of 1:22.78, while Baughman placed 53rd with a time of 1:44.45.

In the 200 freestyle Johnson finished 33rd with a time of 2:32.46. Carleton finished 45th with a time of 3:01.87, and junior Rebecca Johnston was 47th with a clocking of 3:20.07.

The Cuyahoga Falls boys team finished 13th out of 13 teams with 15 points. Hudson won the meet with 443 points. Stow-Munroe Falls finished second with 287 points and North Royalton was third with 273 points.

The 400 freestyle relay team finished 10th with a time of 3:59.06.

Sophomore Lucas Ulbricht finished 16th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:07.27. Cristian Gonzalez, his classmate, finished 21st in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:46.58.

In the 50 freestyle junior Nathan Lowe finished 22nd with a time of 25.17. Freshman Andrew Wegner finished 31st with a time of 27.32, and Ryan Argilan, his classmate, placed 40th with a clocking of 31.26.

Wegner finished 23rd in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.04. Finishing 25th were Gonzalez in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.13 and Ulbricht in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.05. Also in the 100 freestyle, Lowe finished 28th with a time of 58.16 and Argilan was 44th with a time of 1:10.37.