Kvach's big night leads Nordonia boys swimmers at sectionals

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Evan Kvach had quite an evening Feb. 12 in a Division I sectional swimming meet at the Wooster YMCA.

The Nordonia sophomore qualified for districts in two individual events and as part of a pair of relay teams.

Kvach finished third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.3 seconds. He also finished 14th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.25.

Also in the 100 backstroke, sophomore Mason Reville finished 18th with a time of 1:14.54. Junior Jackson Roberts placed 31st in the 200 freestyle with a clocking of 2:20.57.

Kvach teamed with junior Evan Tomkovicz and classmates Matthew Cooper and Colton Francis to finish seventh in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:46.12.

Kvach and Francis combined with junior Sean Fulton and freshman Noah Holtz to place seventh in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:33.85.

“Evan Kvach is one of those guys who quietly just comes in every day and gets to work,” Knights head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “There was something different about the way he was carrying himself and the look in his eyes at this meet. I just had a feeling it was going to be one of those special nights and it was. He had personal bests in everything he swam individually. What a night for him!

“Last year, we just missed getting one of our relays out of sectionals to districts. All the kids have been working so hard to make sure that didn’t happen again this year, and because of that, we were able to get two out.”

Overall, Nordonia finished ninth out of 13 teams with 84 points. Hudson won the meet with 443 points. Stow-Munroe Falls finished second with 287 points and North Royalton was third with 273 points.

Holtz also qualified for districts in the 500 freestyle in which he finished 11th with a time of 5:21.26. Sophomore Michael Gruber finished 23rd with a time of 6:09, and Roberts was 26th with a time of 6:25.33.

“Noah advancing to districts in the 500 freestyle was really nice to see,” said Yorkievitz. “He has worked extremely hard all year and it shows.”

Also advancing to districts were junior Greg Lewicki (10th) and Dylan Flynn (15th) in the one-meter diving, which was held Feb. 9 at the Massillon Perry Aquatic Center.

Fulton finished 14th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.03. Francis finished 15th with a time of 2:17.09.

Fulton finished 16th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.15. Francis finished 22nd with a time of 1:04.61, junior Jake Horwath finished 26th with a time of 1:14.58 and Reville placed 27th with a clocking of 1:19.72.

Tomkovicz finished 16th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.03. Cooper finished 23rd with a time of 25.26, Horwath finished 27th with a time of 25.92 and freshman Brayden Mellott was 33rd with a clocking of 27.72.

In the 100 freestyle Tomkovicz finished 18th with a time of 53.38. Mellott finished 34th with a time of 1:03.05, and Jimmy Alexander, his classmate, placed 41st with a time of 1:06.94. Alexander was 26th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:21.37.

The district meet for swimming is scheduled to be held at the Spire Sports Institute in Geneva Saturday at 4 p.m. The diving events are set to be held at the Perry Aquatic Center Thursday at 6 p.m.