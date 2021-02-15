Bartel reaches districts for Twinsburg swimming

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Meredith Bartel made a huge impression at the sectional swimming meet as Twinsburg competed well against Division I competition.

Bartel qualified for districts in two events with impressive at-large qualifications.

A young program in boys and girls’ action, Twinsburg featured a host of strong performances in sectionals against a deep field.

Twinsburg had some quality results at the Akron South Division I sectional championships as the diving competition was Feb. 9 at Massillon Perry High and the swimming portion was held at Wooster High Feb. 13.

In girls overall standings, the Tigers finished 10th out of 14 teams in a loaded field with 66 points.

The Tiger boys competed and placed 12th out of 13 teams in a good tourney field with 16 points.

Making strides was a key component this season and that’s what Twinsburg has done.

Last winter, the boys were 13th at sectionals and the Twinsburg girls were 11th.

Bartel qualified for districts in two events with big-time efforts. She will compete at the Division I District Championships Feb. 20 at Spire Institute in Geneva at 10 a.m.

Facing plenty of talent at Wooster, Bartel touched 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a clocking of 1-minute and 14.85 seconds.

If that was not enough, Bartel also placed 14th 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:26.67 to qualify for districts.

For Bartel, this is now her second straight district berth in the challenging 100 breaststroke.

Senior Alex Abate finished 18th overall for the Lady Tigers in 200-yard freestyle 2:18.01. Abate was also 22nd in the 500 free in 6:28.04.

In the 1-meter diving competition, Twinsburg’s Cece Radicelli finished 15th overall.

An experienced diver for the Lady Tigers, Radicelli registered a solid score of 288.30 for the Tigers.

It was heartbreaking for Radicelli as she just missed a coveted district meet berth by one place and just a few points.

Securing the final individual berth for the Northeast Division I District Championships was Kent Roosevelt’s Gianna Ferarra, who had a score of 291.45.

Gifted junior Jasmine Freeman turned in a 17th-place for the Tigers in the 50-yard free race with a time of 27.38 seconds. Freeman was also 17th in the 100-yard free with a mark of 1:00.56.

Sophomore Samantha Swauger touched 19th in 200-yard free with a clocking of 2:18.92.

Twinsburg’s girls’ 400-yard free relay finished a strong seventh with a time of 4:07.86. The 200-yard free relay crew was eighth overall in 1:53.44.

In boys’ action, Twinsburg was led by junior brothers Nate and Jack Bartel.

Nate Bartel raced to an impressive 15th-finish in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 5:34.29. He also touched 18th in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:20.31.

Tiger veteran Jack Bartel finished 20th overall in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.37. He also touched 21st in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.01.

Another strong effort by a Tiger underclassman was seen by sophomore Angelo Piccolimini, who posted a 21st-place showing and a time of 1:23.10 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Standout senior Jared Mulcahy finished 26th in the 100-yard freestyle race, producing a time of 56.44 seconds.