Tan sets two school records for Tallmadge girls swimming

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Rachel Tan had quite an evening Feb. 5 in a double dual meet at the Twinsburg Rec Center.

The Tallmadge freshman set two school records in the regular-season finale as the Blue Devils defeated Suburban League American Conference rival Barberton but lost to conference foe and host Aurora.

Tan captured the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 29.65 seconds, breaking the record previously held by Hannah Fiume, a senior this season, who had a time of 2:29.72 in 2019. Fiume finished second on this night with a time of 2:39.67.

Tan also had a time of 1:01.03 in her leg of the 400 freestyle relay, breaking the record for the 100 freestyle previously held by Maddie Ingersoll’s time of 1:02.95 in 2010.

“Rachel is one of those swimmers who doesn’t really react how you expect her to react. She wasn’t jumping up and down and super-happy,” Tallmadge head coach Kaela Long said. “She kind of was just like, ‘Oh, okay, that’s cool.’ I think, for her, it was more about swimming her best times than breaking records. Breaking records is obviously cool, but she was really going out there to try to lower her times. She was happier about that.”

As for the 400 freestyle relay, Tan was part of setting yet another school record as she teamed with Fiume, senior Cassie Jeffries and freshman Jamie Ries for a time of 4:16.06. Despite breaking the record, they finished second.

“These girls broke the record in the meet before this one, too. They just keep breaking their own record,” said Long. “They have been working hard, and I am confident they will continue to break the record they set in this meet in the postseason.”

Overall, Long was happy with her team’s performance.

“Practices were incredibly tense leading up to the meet,” she said. “The girls were tired, it seemed, but they stayed right around their times, so it was a good meet for them.”

Fiume captured the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:20.62. Ries placed second right behind with a clocking of 6:22.99.

“Hannah and Jamie were incredibly close. They were neck and neck the entire race,” Long said. “That was a very good race for both of them. They were pushing each other the entire time. Hannah, being a senior, was able to pull it out and win the race.”

Tan also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.92. Jeffries was second in both the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.83 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:05.15.

Placing third were Ries in the 200 freestyle (2:22.04) and junior Lauren Tan, Rachel’s sister, in the 100 backstroke (1:15.09).

The Blue Devils were scheduled to compete in a Division II sectional meet at the Wooster YMCA Saturday.