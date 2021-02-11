Tallmadge boys swimming competes well before postseason

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Tallmadge boys swimming team is half the size of Aurora’s team, but the Blue Devils still competed very well in a double dual meet Feb. 5 against the host Greenmen and Barberton.

Tallmadge lost to Aurora but beat the Magics in the meet, which was the regular-season finale and took place at the Twinsburg Rec Center.

“I was happy with the boys’ performance overall,” Tallmadge head coach Kaela Long said. “They were cheering for their teammates, too. I was very proud.”

Junior Jack Markley captured the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 2.41 seconds.

“Jack was tired but swam strong,” said Long. “I’m confident he’ll make it to districts in that event.”

Markley teamed with classmate Nick Archer and freshmen Bryce Hurley and Drew Vecchio to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:47.33.

“That is going to be a great event to watch in the postseason,” Long said.

Hurley finished second in the 200 individual medley with a personal-best time of 2:19.82. Archer was second in the 100 freestyle with a clocking of 56.15.

“This will be a great race to watch at sectionals,” the coach said, “because Bryce was disappointed when he saw his time – he got second place by 0.3 seconds – and is motivated to go even faster.

“It was close to Nick’s best time in the 100 freestyle. I don’t think he was as pleased with his performance as I was, but he swam really well. He did a good job.”

Vecchio finished second in both the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:46.99 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.32.

“Drew is very, very good in the 500 freestyle. He did well,” said Long.

Placing third were Hurley in the 50 freestyle (26.41) and Archer in the 100 backstroke (1:04.52).