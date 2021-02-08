Nordonia boys swimming routs Kenston to end regular season

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Nordonia boys swimming and diving team concluded the regular season on a positive note by defeating Chagrin Falls Kenston 122-51 Friday.

The Knights finished with a record of 11-4.

Nordonia had three individual double winners – junior Evan Tomkovicz and sophomores Colton Francis and Evan Kvach.

Tomkovicz captured both the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 5.3 seconds and the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:14.65.

Also in the 100 butterfly, sophomore Michael Gruber finished second (1:14.2) and Jackson Roberts finished third (1:24.16). Sophomore Matthew Cooper placed second (2:16.37) in the 200 freestyle.

Francis won both the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:53.1 and the 100 breaststroke with a clocking of 1:13.32.

Also in the 500 freestyle, Cooper finished second (6:23.6) and Colton Babareka finished third (6:45.46). Freshman Noah Holtz was second (1:16.88) in the 100 breaststroke.

Kvach won both the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.7 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.06.

Also in the 50 freestyle, Gruber finished second (27.17). Junior Sean Fulton placed third (1:05.38) in the 100 backstroke.

Fulton also won the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.45. Jake Horwath finished third (1:02.05).

“Jake is one of those guys who will swim the hard events to provide depth for our team,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “I like to think of him as a blue collar type of swimmer, always working hard, putting his head down and grinding out his practices and meets.”

Kvach, Holtz, Fulton and Francis teamed to capture the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:56.1.

Tomkovicz, Holtz, Fulton and Cooper combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.92.

Cooper, Tomkovicz, Kvach and Francis joined forces to win the 400 freestyle relay with a clocking of 3:51.18.

Holtz finished third (2:26.45) in the 200 individual medley

Junior Greg Lewicki placed third in the one-meter diving with a score of 193.75.

“Greg, a district finalist last year, has had a very solid year on the board,” said Yorkievitz. “Assistant coach Andy Pohlmeyer really has had him competing well all season, and I am looking forward to seeing what he can do at sectionals and districts.”

Yorkievitz is happy to have seen the development of freshmen Jimmy Alexander and Brayden Mellott over the course of the season.

“Our team has really improved, and having young swimmers like Jimmy and Brayden who are willing to work and develop is how you sustain success from year to year,” he said.

The head coach is looking forward to this Saturday’s sectional meet.

“Evan Kvach made it out to districts last year, and we are hopeful that not only will he return, but that we are able to have several other boys join him,” he said. “It’s been a crazy year with all the changes that were made because of the pandemic. No matter what happens Saturday, I am really proud of how our boys have adapted to everything, kept their heads in the right place and had an incredible season.”