Kenston downs Nordonia girls swimming in season finale

A 106-73 defeat Saturday to Chagrin Falls Kenston concluded the regular season for the Nordonia girls swimming and diving team.

The Knights finished with an 8-7 record.

Freshman Arijana Smajilovic came the closest to winning an event for Nordonia. She finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.84 seconds, just .35 behind Kenston’s Molly Bochenek.

Smajilovic also finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:16.66. Junior Nina Marcoguiseppe finished third (1:30.28).

Mallory Ralls finished second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:46.4. Alex Stalzer placed third (2:51.67).

Stalzer also finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:34.01. Allison Schlueter was third (7:03.28).

“One of the things that I really love about this team is the way swimmers step up to challenge themselves,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “Alex, a first-year swimmer, is always volunteering to swim the harder events like the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle. We would not have the improvement as a team this year without these kinds of efforts, and they do not go unnoticed.”

Freshman Reanna Turk finished second in both the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.96 and the 50 freestyle with a time of 28.1.

Sophomore Emily Schonauer finished second in the one-meter diving with a score of 165.

“Emily, a district finalist last year, has had a very solid season on the board,” said Yorkievitz. “Assistant coach Andy Pohlmeyer really has had her competing well all season, and I am looking forward to seeing what she can do at sectionals and districts.”

Senior Maddie Fiorucci finished second in the 200 freestyle with a clocking of 2:26.09. Sophomore Ella Pendleton placed third (1:28.07) in the 100 breaststroke.

“We started the rebuild last year and are ahead of where I thought we would be at this time,” Yorkievitz said. “Maddie and Myracle Rice, our other senior, have been a big part of that development, and we are really going to miss their leadership going into next season. I can’t thank them enough for everything they have done. They are a part of why we are ahead of schedule.”

The head coach is looking forward to this Saturday’s sectional meet.

“Our eyes will be on Reanna and Arijana as they look to challenge for a district spot,” he said. “All of our kids have been working so hard all year, and I am just looking forward to seeing everyone on the team reward themselves with some great swims at sectionals.”