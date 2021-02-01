Freshmen key Nordonia girls swimming's rout of Cuyahoga Falls

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

A pair of freshmen turned in spectacular performances during the Nordonia girls swimming and diving team’s 123-54 victory over Suburban League National Conference rival Cuyahoga Falls Wednesday in a virtual meet.

Arijana Smajilovic captured both the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 34.16 seconds and the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:24.02.

Also in the 200 IM, junior Nina Marcoguiseppe finished second (3:01.21) and Alex Stalzer placed third (3:01.32). Sophomore Ella Pendleton finished second (6:48.99) in the 500 freestyle.

Reanna Turk won both the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:02.15 and the 100 backstroke with a clocking of 1:09.37.

Also in the 100 freestyle, Cammie Becker finished third (1:10.08). Also finishing third (1:18.37) was freshman Mallory Ralls in the 100 backstroke.

Pendleton captured the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:28.42. Ralls was second (2:31.14).

Turk, Smajilovic, Becker and senior Maddie Fiorucci teamed to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:13.6.

Firoucci, Smajilovic, Pendleton and Turk combined to win the 400 freestyle relay with a clocking of 4:20.25.

Fiorucci finished second in both the 50 freestyle (29.74) and 100 butterfly (1:15.17). Becker finished third (31.03) in the 50 freestyle, and sophomore Bridget Larsen placed third (1:29.75) in the 100 butterfly.

Allison Schlueter finished second (1:29.68) in the 100 breaststroke. Junior Faith Hart finished third (1:34.56).

Danielle Mellino captured the one-meter diving. Sophomore Emily Schonauer finished third.

In a meet the same day in which the same results were used, the Knights lost 106-74 at National Conference rival Wadsworth. Nordonia is now 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the conference.

Mellino won the one-meter diving. Schonauer finished second.

Smajilovic won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:34.16, while Fiorucci captured the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:15.17.

Fiorucci, Smajilovic, Pendleton and Turk joined forces to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:20.25.

Schlueter finished second (1:29.68) in the 100 breaststroke. Hart placed third (1:34.56).

“Allison really swam well,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “We have really depended on our depth this year, and she had arguably her best meet with some great swims in the 100 breaststroke and 200 freestyle. She is all work and no nonsense in practice, and it shows.”

Turk finished second (1:09.37) in the 100 backstroke.

“Reanna is finishing up the season where it began,” said Yorkievitz. “She has tremendous talent, works hard and possesses incredible stroke technique. She has been a rock in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle all year and will now eye getting through sectionals to the district meet.”

Placing third were Pendleton in the 200 freestyle (2:28.42) and Smajilovic in the 500 freestyle (6:24.02).

According to Yorkievitz, there have been a number of new swimmers this season who are improving every week.

“It really is a lot of fun to see all of their hard work and dedication pay off,” he said. “Kyla Geiger and Sophia Fiorucci both had tremendous time drops in the 50 freestyle and are even starting to pass up some of the veterans on the team.”

Nordonia is scheduled to use these same results for its regular-season-ending virtual meet Feb. 4 against Chagrin Falls Kenston.