Francis' big meet helps Nordonia boys swimming beat Wadsworth

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Colton Francis knew it was going to be a tight finish, but the Nordonia sophomore was up to the task.

Francis captured the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 19.76 seconds Wednesday that helped the Knights to a 104-78 victory at Suburban League National Conference rival Wadsworth.

“Colton had his best meet of the year, equaling his personal best in the 200 IM,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “We talked before the meet, knowing that this was going to be close, and he really went after it. Being able to step up his game in big situations is one of the many reasons he is our team captain.”

Also in the 200 IM, junior Sean Fulton finished second (2:21.1). Fulton also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.03. Francis was third (1:06.89).

Dylan Flynn won the one-meter diving. Freshman Nathan Gerhart finished second and junior Greg Lewicki was third.

Freshman Noah Holtz won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:29.24. Sophomore Michael Gruber finished second (6:02.18).

Sophomore Evan Kvach captured the 100 backstroke with a clocking of 1:01.23. Mason Reville, his classmate, placed third (1:16.6).

Fulton, Holtz, Kvach and junior Evan Tomkovicz teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:53.43. Tomkovicz also finished second (57.72) in the 100 freestyle. Jackson Roberts finished third (1:04.46).

“Evan Tomkovicz really came through for us,” said Yorkievitz. “He has been battling injuries and not feeling the best lately, and it was unclear whether or not he would be able to make a go of it. He knew we would need him if we were going to have any chance at beating Wadsworth, though, and swam through it. That’s what being a teammate is all about.”

Kvach finished second (2:05.04) in the 200 freestyle. Holtz was third (2:05.21).

Sophomore Matthew Cooper finished second (1:08.4) in the 100 breaststroke and third (25.46) in the 50 freestyle.

In a virtual meet the same night against National Conference rival Cuyahoga Falls in which the same results were used, Nordonia defeated the Black Tigers 138-34. The Knights are now 10-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

Kvach captured both the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.04 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.23. Also in the 200 freestyle, Holtz finished second (2:05.21). Reville placed third (1:16.6) in the 100 backstroke.

Cooper won both the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.46 and the 100 breaststroke with a clocking of 1:08.4. Also in the 50 freestyle, Tomkovicz finished second (25.88). Jimmy Alexander was third (1:26.07) in the 100 breaststroke.

Francis won the 200 IM with a time of 2:19.76. Fulton finished second (2:21.1) and Gruber finished third (2:34.19).

Fulton captured the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.03. Francis finished second (1:06.89) and Reville finished third (1:34.76).

Flynn won the one-meter diving. Gerhart finished second and Lewicki was third.

Holtz won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:29.24. Gruber placed third (6:02.18).

Tomkovicz won the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.72. Roberts finished third (1:04.46).

Kvach, Cooper, Francis and Fulton combined to capture the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:53.03.

Tomkovicz, Cooper, Francis and Holtz combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.98.

Fulton, Tomkovicz, Holtz and Kvach joined forces to win the 400 freestyle relay with a clocking of 3:53.43.

Nordonia is scheduled to use these same results for its regular-season-ending virtual meet Thursday against Chagrin Falls Kenston.