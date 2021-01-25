Nordonia boys swimming routs backyard rival Twinsburg

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Nordonia boys swimming and diving team had a good night to say the least against Suburban League National Conference rival Twinsburg Jan. 22 at the Macedonia Rec Center.

The Knights easily defeated the Tigers 133-38 to improve to 8-4 on the season.

Sophomore Evan Kvach captured both the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 1.12 seconds and the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.98.

“Evan continued swimming well,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “I don’t really comment on him that much because it’s almost expected that he is always going to swim well. Then you sit back and look at what he has done this season and really appreciate how good he is and how important he is to the team.”

Also in the 100 backstroke, junior Evan Tomkovicz finished second (1:09.97) and Jake Horwath finished third (1:23.72). Sophomore Colton Francis placed second (59.93) in the 100 freestyle.

Junior Sean Fulton won both the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.48 and the 200 freestyle with a clocking of 2:03.05. Horwath finished second (1:27.35) in the 100 butterfly, while sophomore Michael Gruber was third (2:14.83) in the 200 freestyle.

Junior Greg Lewicki captured the one-meter diving with a score of 235.85. Dylan Flynn finished second (145.2).

Freshman Noah Holtz won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:37.84. Gruber finished third (6:09.14).

“Michael had his best meet of the year,” said Yorkievitz. “He told me before the 500 freestyle that he was going to go after his best time. With how hard the kids have been training before we start our taper and how tired they all are, it was a bold prediction. Then he went after it with a vengeance and dropped more than seven seconds in the 500 freestyle.”

Francis won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:21.25. Holtz finished third (2:27.43).

Tomkovicz won the 50 freestyle with a clocking of 25.45. Sophomore Matthew Cooper placed third (25.83).

Cooper also won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.32. Jimmy Alexander was third (1:25.27).

Kvach, Cooper, Francis and Holtz teamed to capture the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:56.96.

Cooper, Fulton, Francis and Tomkovicz combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.9.

Tomkovicz, Kvach, Holtz and Fulton joined forces to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:52.06.

Nordonia began the week by competing in a double-dual meet Jan. 18 against National Conference rivals Hudson, the host, and North Royalton.

The Knights defeated the Bears 144-131 but lost 209-89 to the Explorers.

Lewicki captured the one-meter diving with a score of 221.1. Freshman Nathan Gerhart was second (140.3).

Cooper finished fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:22.24.

Placing fifth were Gruber in the 100 butterfly (1:22.85), Kvach in the 100 freestyle (1:03.61) and Fulton in the 100 backstroke (1:13.65).

“One of the reasons our team has had success this year is the depth we have and swimmers who are willing to swim any event I ask them to at any time,” Yorkievitz said. “Junior Jackson Roberts is one of those guys. He always is swimming the 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle or 100 butterfly, giving 100 percent effort. He works extremely hard in practice.”

Nordonia was scheduled to oppose Chagrin Falls Kenston Monday at the Macedonia Rec Center. In the same meet, the Knights will go against National Conference rival Cuyahoga Falls virtually.

Nordonia is set to conclude the regular season by traveling to conference rival Wadsworth Wednesday.