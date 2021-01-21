Tallmadge boys swimming goes to the wire with Cloverleaf

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

It came down to the final event for the Tallmadge boys swimming and diving team Jan. 20 in a tri-meet at the Wooster YMCA.

The Blue Devils were in the lead over second-place Lodi Cloverleaf, but if the Colts could win the 400 freestyle relay, they would win the three-team meet that also included Orrville.

And that is exactly what happened.

Cloverleaf won the 400-yard freestyle by less than five seconds (3 minutes, 45.86 seconds to 3:50.56) over Tallmadge’s team of juniors Jack Markley and Nick Archer and freshmen Drew Vecchio and Bryce Hurley.

The win gave Cloverleaf first place with 108 points, two ahead of the Blue Devils’ 106 points. Orrville was a distant third with four points.

Markley, Archer, Vecchio and Hurley also combined to capture the 200 medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 54.13 seconds.

Vecchio won a pair of individual events, too – the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:49.16 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.72. Tanner Markley, Vecchio’s classmate and Jack’s brother, finished third in both events with a time of 6:55.67 in the 500 freestyle and a clocking of 1:36.22 in the 100 breaststroke.

Archer won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.68. Markley finished second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:23.04. Hurley placed right behind in third with a time of 2:23.4.

Jack Markley finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.88. Hurley was second in the 100 freestyle, clocking in at 59.19.

Archer finished second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.33, and sophomore Chris Fergus finished third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:39.19.

Tallmadge began the week Jan. 13 with a 105-63 loss at Suburban League American Conference rival Copley.

The Blue Devils dropped to 2-2 on the season.

Vecchio captured the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:50.98. Tanner Markley finished third with a time of 7:06.42.

Jack Markley, Vecchio, Archer and Hurley teamed to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:52.11.

Jack Markley finished second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:23.34. Archer placed third with a time of 2:29.62.

Fergus finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:37.7. Also placing second were Hurley in the 100 freestyle (1:02.7), Archer in the 100 backstroke (1:05.15), Vecchio in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.98) and junior Joe Sabetta in the 50 freestyle (29.77).

Jack Markley was third (1:04.95) in the 100 butterfly.

The Tallmadge girls team captured first place in the tri-meet at the Wooster YMCA.

The Blue Devils finished with 106 points. Orrville was second with 82 points and Cloverleaf was third with 73 points.

Freshman Rachel Tan won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 34.1 seconds. Jamie Ries, Tan’s classmate, finished second with a time of 2:43.5.

Senior Hannah Fiume captured the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:23.8.

Fiume and Tan teamed with senior Cassie Jeffries and freshman Rebecca Riter to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:12.18.

Fiume, Tan, Jeffries and Ries combined to capture the 400 freestyle relay with a clocking of 4:19.31.

In the 100 freestyle, Fiume finished second with a time of 1:02.9. Jeffries placed third with a time of 1:04.98.

Ries finished second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:27.3. Junior Lauren Tan, Rachel’s sister, was third, clocking in at 7:02.05. Lauren Tan also finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:38.52.

Also placing second were Jeffries in the 50 freestyle (29.66), Riter in the 100 backstroke (1:21.53) and Rachel Tan in the 100 butterfly (1:10.21).

Tallmadge began the week with a 94-56 loss at Copley. The Blue Devils dropped to 1-3 on the season.

Jeffries was Tallmadge’s lone winner, capturing the 50 freestyle with a time of 29.9. She also finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:06.22. Freshman Frankie Ridenour finished third (1:19.94).

Rachel Tan finished second in both the 200 IM with a time of 2:32.9 and the 500 freestyle with a clocking of 6:23.01. Fiume placed third in both the 200 IM (2:41.98) and the 500 freestyle (6:33.41).

Riter was second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:28.03.

Placing third were Lauren Tan in the 100 backstroke (1:18.44) and the 200 freestyle (2:33.74) and Ries in the 100 butterfly (1:19.87).