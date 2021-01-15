Nordonia girls swimming roars past Valley Forge

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

First-place finishes were all over the board as the Nordonia girls swimming and diving team won 130-52 Jan. 11 at Valley Forge.

The Knights improved to 4-4 on the season.

“I was really pleased how we handled the meet,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “We were swimming in a 25-meter pool instead of yards, and I was worried the longer distance might have been intimidating to our swimmers. Also, we had never swum Valley Forge before and none of us knew what to expect.

“They do a really good job over there by balancing their top tier talent with their depth. I was pleased that our team was able to match up with them and ultimately prevail.”

Freshman Reanna Turk was a double winner, capturing the 100 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 12.72 seconds and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:22.04.

Cammie Becker finished second (1:21.22) in the 100 freestyle, and Mallory Ralls placed third (1:28.97) in the 100 backstroke.

Freshman Arijana Smalilovic was also a double winner, capturing the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:33.96 and the 100 individual medley with a clocking of 2:59.84.

Also in the 100 butterfly, junior Nina Marcoguiseppe finished second (1:36.87) and sophomore Bridget Larsen was third (1:43.62). Alex Stalzer placed third (3:20.53) in the 200 IM.

Larsen won the 50 freestyle with a time of 36.21. Allison Schlueter finished right behind in second (36.87) and Gabrielle Simpson was third (38.81).

Sophomore Ella Pendleton captured the 100 breaststroke with a clocking of 1:40.97. Schlueter finished second (1:44.41), while Olivia Leephart was third (2:00.63).

Sophomore Emily Schonauer won the one-meter diving with a score of 178.65. Danielle Mellino placed third (134.7).

Ralls, Smajilovic, Turk and Pendleton teamed to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:38.72. The same four girls combined to capture the 400 freestyle relay with a clocking of 5:08.87.

Schlueter joined forces with Emma McCabe, Kyla Geiger and Alex Stalzer to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:28.6.

Pendleton finished second (2:49.41) in the 200 freestyle. Ralls finished third (2:52.53).

Stalzer finished second (6:08.22) in the 400 freestyle. Faith Hart placed third (6:32.71).

“I am so proud of our girls,” said Yorkievitz. “We have had a lot of swimmers step up and headline events that they normally wouldn’t due to illnesses and injuries. Bridget has been doing just that in the 100 butterfly meet after meet and has performed admirably.”