Nordonia boys swimmers roll on, route Patriots

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Nordonia boys swimming and diving team continued its successful season with a 118-59 victory Jan. 11 at Parma Valley Forge.

The Knights improved to 5-3 on the season.

“I was really pleased how we handled the meet,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “We were swimming in a 25-meter pool instead of yards, and I was worried the longer distance might have been intimidating to our swimmers.

“They do a really good job over there by balancing their top tier talent with their depth. I was pleased that our team was able to match up with them and ultimately prevail.”

Sophomore Matthew Cooper captured the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 21.19 seconds. Jimmy Alexander finished third with a time of 1:45.56.

“The last few meets, Matthew has been on a complete terror in his 100 breaststroke, breaking his personal record twice from last year,” said Yorkievitz. “I can’t wait to see how much time he can drop at the end of the year when he is tapered.”

Junior Sean Fulton won the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:04.03. Cooper finished second (1:06.69) and sophomore Mason Reville was third (1:16.59).

Junior Evan Tomkovicz won the 100 backstroke with a clocking of 1:19. Reville finished second (1:24.35) and Brayden Mellott placed third (1:28).

Freshman Noah Holtz won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:23.6. Sophomore Colton Francis finished second (2:28.06).

Dylan Flynn captured the one-meter diving with a score of 113.55. Michael Soltola placed second (98.78).

Sophomore Evan Kvach won the 400 freestyle with a time of 5:04.09. Michael Gruber, his classmate, finished third (5:27.31).

Holtz, Cooper, Francis and Tomkovicz teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:02.32.

Fulton finished second (2:40.06) in the 200 individual medley. Gruber finished third (2:58.43).

In the 50 freestyle, Kvach finished second (28.81), while Tomkovicz placed third (29.19).

Francis finished second (1:17.93) in the 100 butterfly. Holtz was third (1:22.91).