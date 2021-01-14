Tan shines as Tallmadge girls swimmers split meet

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Freshman Rachel Tan was a double winner in the Tallmadge girls swimming and diving team’s double-dual meet against Cuyahoga Falls and Twinsburg Jan. 9 at Twinsburg.

Tan captured both the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 34.71 seconds and the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:11.97.

“Rachel had really good swims,” Blue Devils head coach Kaela Long said. “She’s strong in both events.”

Overall, Tallmadge defeated Cuyahoga Falls 90-77 but fell 104-72 to Twinsburg. The Blue Devils are now 1-2 on the season.

“The girls did very well,” said Long. “Twinsburg had divers, so that influenced the score quite a bit. We definitely learned from the meet what we need to work on going forward.”

Tan teamed with seniors Hannah Fiume and Cassie Jeffries and freshman Rebecca Riter to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:12.88.

“We’ve been testing out the best combinations of girls in this event,” Long said. “We put one of the freshmen in and moved one of the seniors out, so it was a different combination. I think they did extremely well. That relay is definitely one of our most competitive relays. The girls who swim it are very fluid. One meet, one girls does better and the next meet, someone else is the best.”

Fiume, Tan and Jeffries combined with freshman Jamie Ries to win the 200 freestyle relay with a clocking of 1:57.92.

“That was a very, very good race,” said the coach. “I think all of the girls were close to their best times if not their best times in each of their legs.”

Ries finished second in both the 500 freestyle (6:26.43) and the 200 freestyle (2:23.49). Fiume placed third (6:27.59) in the 500 freestyle.

Jeffries was second (1:05.81) in the 100 freestyle and third (29.82) in the 50 freestyle.

Fiume finished second (1:23.45) in the 100 breaststroke, while junior Lauren Tan, Rachel’s sister, tied for second (1:17.03) in the 100 backstroke.

Tallmadge was scheduled to swim at American Conference rival Copley Jan. 13. The Blue Devils are set to oppose Lodi Cloverleaf and Orrville in a tri-meet at the Wooster YMCA Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m