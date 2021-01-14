Tallmadge swimmers sweeps with Falls and Twinsburg

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

First-place finishes and double winners were all over the place as the Tallmadge boys swimming and diving team defeated Suburban League crossover rivals Twinsburg 89-51 and Cuyahoga Falls 90-44 Jan. 9 in a double-dual meet at Twinsburg.

The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 on the season.

“The boys did very well. They had a really good meet,” Tallmadge head coach Kaela Long said. “There were some close races.”

Junior Jack Markley won both the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 23.74 seconds and the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.17. Freshman Bryce Hurley finished second (1:07.81) in the 100 butterfly.

“In this meet there wasn’t a ton of competition in those particular events, but Jack did really well racing against himself for the most part,” said Long. “He pushed himself and dropped time in both events.”

Nick Archer, Markley’s classmate, captured both the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:24.77 and the 100 freestyle with a clocking of 55.74. Sophomore Eli Luedke placed third (1:24.77) in the 100 backstroke.

“Nick had a really, really good meet,” Long said. “He probably had one of the best performances of the entire meet. He did extremely well.”

Freshman Drew Vecchio won both the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.26 and the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:49.61.

“Drew was ahead in the 100 backstroke the entire race, so he was really competing against himself,” said the coach.

Hurley captured the 50 freestyle with a clocking of 26.25. Junior Joe Sabetta was second (28.95).

“Bryce is just a little firecracker,” Long said. “He’s one of the best freshmen that we have. He doesn’t realize how good he is, but he does push himself and he showed that in this event.”

Markley, Vecchio, Archer and Hurley combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.11.

“That was a very good race,” said Long. “They’re going to be more competitive in the 400 freestyle relay, but it was a good race for sure.”

Sophomore Chris Fergus finished third (2:38.18) in the 200 freestyle.

Tallmadge was scheduled to swim at American Conference rival Copley Jan. 13.

The Blue Devils are set to oppose Lodi Cloverleaf and Orrville in a tri-meet at the Wooster YMCA Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m.