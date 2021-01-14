Falls girls swimming perform well in losses to Tallmadge and Twinsburg

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Senior Lucy Ulbricht and junior Olivia Smith each captured an individual title and a runner-up finish in the Cuyahoga Falls girls swimming and diving team’s double-dual meet Jan. 9.

The meet was against Suburban League National Conference rival, and host, Twinsburg, and league crossover rival Tallmadge.

Ulbricht won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 15.11 seconds and finished second in the one-meter diving with a score of 175.65.

Smith won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:21.04 and placed second in the 50 freestyle with a clocking of 29.53.

“This was Lucy’s first meet on the diving board, which is her main event, and she absolutely nailed it,” Black Tigers head coach Will Turnbull said. “She is our lone senior and a true leader for the team.

“Olivia dropped four full seconds in the 100 breaststroke from the Wednesday before, which was also the best time for her. She is very talented in the water, but more importantly, she has the work ethic to back it up. We made some changes in the warm up pool before her 100 breaststroke, which I think made all the difference.”

Overall, Cuyahoga Falls lost 119-60 to Twinsburg and fell 90-77 to Tallmadge. The Black Tigers are now 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the National Conference.

“Despite missing a lot of key players, our team put up some stellar performances,” said Turnbull. “The girls continue to grow and improve with each practice and meet. Every single girl on the team improved from our last meet the Wednesday before.”

Also for Cuyahoga Falls, sophomore Lainey McDaniels finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.06 and third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:46.37.

“Lainey stepped up for her team by swimming some off events,” Turnbull said. “Normally, she is a sprint freestyle, but she is a very well-rounded swimmer and pillar of the team.”

Other notable contributions were sophomore Rylee Bennett in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, sophomore Kaylee Johnson and junior Rebecca Johnston in the 200 and 500 freestyles, respectively, and junior Jackie Carleton in 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Cuyahoga Falls faces conference rivals North Royalton, the host, and Brecksville-Broadview Heights in a double-dual meet Jan. 23 at 2 p.m.