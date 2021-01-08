Falls boys swimming opens season vs. Wadsworth

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

After a long wait, the Cuyahoga Falls boys swimming and diving team had its first meet of the season Wednesday.

Unfortunately, it was a 119-33 defeat at Suburban League National Conference rival Wadsworth.

“The team is a small but mighty group,” Black Tigers head coach Will Turnbull said. “I think they all did very, very well. We have five swimmers, but they’re all very solid. They have experience, but they’re also all juniors or younger. They have a lot to work on, a lot to get better at, and I think we’re moving forward well.”

Sophomore Cristian Gonzalez turned in two second-place finishes – a time of 6 minutes, 6.03 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle and a time of 2:37.39 in the 200 individual medley.

“Cristian had a really good race in the 200 IM,” said Turnbull. “He stepped up by doing some of the longer races, too. He also put in some good efforts in the relays.”

Lucas Ulbricht, Gonzalez’s classmate, finished second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.65. He also placed third in the 100 freestyle with a clocking of 1:01.88.

“With the amount of training we’ve been able to give Lucas this season, those are very good finishes for him,” Turnbull said. “He also made solid contributions to the relays.”

Freshman Andrew Wegner finished third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 30.09.

“Andrew kind of had a breakout meet,” said the coach. “I’ve worked with him in the past, but this was definitely the best meet he’s ever had. He turned in a really good effort in the 50 freestyle. I think, with some minor tweaks to his stroke, he’s going to go under 30 in that event here in the next few meets. He was also a very valuable asset to our relays.”

Cuyahoga Falls is scheduled to compete in a double-dual meet against league crossover rival Tallmadge and host, and National Conference foe Twinsburg Saturday.

The Black Tigers are set to host league crossover rival Barberton Jan. 13.