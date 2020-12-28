Knight boys swimming smashes short-handed Pirates

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Nordonia boys swimming and diving team was given an early Christmas present by the Perry team Dec. 23 at the Macedonia Rec Center.

The Pirates were without many of its athletes, and the Knights took full advantage of the opportunity in a 126-28 victory to improve to 4-1 on the season.

“We had our guys take the opportunity to swim some events that they normally do not,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “Even so, there were still some noticeable performances.”

One of those performances was freshman Noah Holtz winning the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 5 minutes, 28.21 seconds.

“Noah continues to impress in the middle distance and distance events,” said Yorkievitz. “Our goal at the beginning of the year was to try and get him into the district meet, and if he keeps working as hard as he has so far this season, it could be a very fun postseason for him.”

Also in the 500 freestyle, Michael Gruber finished second (6:23.06) and Jake Horwath finished third (7:13.71).

Sophomore Colton Francis won both the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.08 and the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.2.

Also in the 200 IM, Gruber finished second (2:45.61) and Horwath placed third (2:55.42).

Colton Babareka finished second (1:35.57) and Jimmy Alexander was third (1:35.95) in the 100 breaststroke.

Junior Sean Fulton won both the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.61 and the 100 butterfly with a clocking of 1:00.92.

Also in the 100 backstroke, Brayden Mellott finished second (1:20.12) and Jackson Roberts finished third (1:25.57). Sophomore Evan Kvach placed second (1:08.2) in the 100 butterfly.

“Sean and Colton Francis are emerging as leaders on this team,” said Yorkievitz. “Their work ethic not only shows in their results but is also rubbing off on the rest of the team.”

Junior Greg Lewicki captured the one-meter diving with a score of 178.6. Senior Dylan Flynn finished second (105) and Michael Soltola was third (87.65).

Kvach, Holtz, Francis and Horwath teamed to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:58.78.

Holtz, Horwath and Gruber joined forces with sophomore Matthew Cooper to win the 200 freestyle relay with a clocking of 1:52.86.

Francis, Kvach and Fulton teamed with Brayden Mellott to capture the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:59.1.

Cooper finished second in both the 100 freestyle (58.04) and 200 freestyle (2:11.84). Kvach placed third (25.72) in the 50 freestyle.

Nordonia is scheduled to host Chagrin Falls Kenston Dec. 30.