Nordonia girls swimming beats Revere to stay unbeaten

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

The Nordonia girls swimming and diving team continued its perfect season Dec. 18 by defeating Suburban League crossover rival Revere 109-65 at the Macedonia Rec Center.

The Knights improved to 4-0 on the season.

Freshman Arijana Smajilovic led the way for Nordonia by winning both the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 25.32 seconds and the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:16.42.

Also in the 200 IM, Alex Stalzer finished second (2:56.51) and sophomore Bridget Larsen placed third (3:10.53). Also in the 500 freestyle, sophomore Ella Pendleton was second (6:42.45).

Smajilovic and Pendleton teamed with senior Maddie Fiorucci and freshman Reanna Turk to capture the 200 medley relay with a clocking of 2:14.53.

“Arijana was really impressive,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “The 200 IM and the 500 freestyle are two of the more grueling events, and she attacked both head on.”

Turk also won the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:03.11. She finished second (2:18.75) in the 200 freestyle, in which Allison Schlueter placed third (2:37.43).

Mallory Ralls won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:19.37. Larsen finished second (1:21.38).

Emily Schonauer captured the one-meter diving with a score of 193.28. Danielle Mellino was second (136.73).

“Emily continues to impress with another first-place finish,” said Yorkievitz. “She is really starting to get comfortable with the higher-degree-of-difficulty dives, and that is going to bode well as we head into tournament competition.”

Schlueter won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:32.29. Junior Faith Hart finished third (1:33.42).

In the 100 butterfly Fiorucci finished second (1:17.21) and Hart placed third (1:36.99). Fiorucci was third (29.53) in the 50 freestyle.

“The main thing about our meet tonight was being able to celebrate Maddie and Myracle Rice on Senior Night,” Yorkievitz said. “These kids have really faced a lot of adversity with the way COVID has affected their senior year. They work so hard and deserve to be recognized for their leadership and efforts.”

The coach is pleased with his team’s progress.

“The kids have really been working hard,” he said. “They are buying into the program and the results are starting to show.”

Nordonia is scheduled to host Massillon Perry Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Macedonia Rec Center