Kvach steps up as Nordonia boys swimming beats Revere

Roger Gordon

Correspont

Sophomore Evan Kvach had two individual first-place finishes and was a member of two winning relay teams Dec. 18.

Kvach starred in the Nordonia boys swim team's win over Suburban League crossover rival Revere 111-65 at the Macedonia Rec Center.

The Knights improved to 3-1 on the season.

Kvach won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, .53 seconds and captured the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:22.15.

Junior Evan Tomkovicz finished third (2:27.58) in the 200 IM.

Kvach and Tomkovicz teamed with sophomore Matthew Cooper and freshman Noah Holtz to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:53.62.

Kvach and Cooper joined forces with junior Sean Fulton and sophomore Colton Francis to win the 200 medley relay with a clocking of 1:52.49.

“Evan Kvach really stepped it up,” Nordonia head coach Glenn Yorkievitz said. “He is looking a lot stronger than he did at this time last year, and I am looking forward to seeing how much time he can drop by the end of the year.”

Fulton also won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:01.22. Jake Horwath finished second (1:18.87) and Colton Babarecka placed third (1:29.06).

Fulton finished second (24.74) in the 50 freestyle. Colton Francis was third (25.63).

“Sean continues his early-season terror,” Yorkievitz said. “His hard work is really paying off, and he has been a lot of fun to watch.”

Francis won the 100 freestyle with a time of 57.01. Cooper finished second (57.10).

Junior Greg Lewicki captured the one-meter diving with a score of 191.63. Senior Dylan Flynn finished second (98.85).

Cooper finished second (1:10.40) and Tomkovicz third (1:14.52) in the 100 breaststroke.

Holtz finished second (5:35.47) in the 500 freestyle. Jackson Roberts placed third (7:02.19). Holtz also was second (2:06.24) in the 200 freestyle.

“The main thing about this meet,” Yorkievitz said, “was being able to celebrate Dylan on Senior Night. This kid has really faced a lot of adversity with the way COVID has affected his senior year. He works so hard and deserves to be recognized for his leadership and effort.”

The coach is happy with how his team is progressing.

“The kids have really been working hard,” he said. “They are buying into the program, and the results are starting to show.”

Nordonia is scheduled to host Massillon Perry Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Macedonia Rec Center.