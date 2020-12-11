Young Nordonia girls swim teams looks to climb

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Second-year Nordonia girls swimming and diving head coach Glenn Yorkievitz has put last year’s 1-11 record behind him and filed it away forever. He believes this year’s Knights will improve.

“We did have a lot of incoming freshmen last year, and they all did a great job as far as working hard improving their times throughout the season,” he said. “This season, we’re struggling through COVID right now with a number of quarantines that are going to impact us.

"However, I do expect an increase in dual-meet victories, and hopefully we’ll move up one or two spots in the [Suburban League National] conference meet.”

Leading the way for Nordonia will be senior co-captain Maddie Fiorucci, who swims the 100-yard butterfly and 50 freestyle.

“Maddie is easily the hardest worker on the team,” said Yorkievitz. “Her passion for improving her technique as well as her desire to put her body through rigorous workouts every day no matter how bad it hurts motivates the rest of the team. She works her butt off.”

Two team members who will also be key contributors are junior co-captain Faith Hart and freshman Areyanna Smajilovic. Hart swims the 200 IM and distance events, while Smajilovic specializes in the 100 breaststroke.

“Faith is a great teammate, a great leader. She’s especially gifted at getting the team together to work as one,” Yorkievitz said. “Areyanna has a wealth of experience from club swimming and is expected to make an immediate impact. She can actually swim everything.”

Freshman Reanna Turk can also swim any event, and sophomore Ella Pendleton competes in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

“Reanna has a wealth of experience through club swimming,” said the coach. “She easily has the best swimming technique on the team. She specializes in the backstroke but can swim everything. Ella was a surprise standout from last year who is looking for continued improvement.”

Sophomore Bridget Larsen, junior Nina Marcoguiseppe and senior Myracle Rice are expected to provide a ton of points with their depth in swimming multiple events.

As for the relays, the coach said that he is still putting together the best combinations.

Sophomore diver Emily Schonauer is a returning district finalist in Division I with state-meet aspirations