Nordonia boys swimming ready to take next step in competition

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Last year was a rebuilding season for the Nordonia boys swimming and diving team. This season, second-year head coach Glenn Yorkievitz hopes his Knights can improve.

“Our goal last year was to bring up our numbers and to continue that into this year. And we did that,” he said. “Through that first-year process, with all the hard work, we were able to see some dramatic time drops by everybody. We were very excited about last year.

“This year, our number one goal is to increase the number of district qualifiers, finish above .500 and improve our place at the [Suburban League National] conference meet. The way that our team is going to improve and be more competitive is to compete with our depth.

Returning from last year’s team that finished 5-6 is sophomore Evan Kvach, who swims the 100-yard backstroke and 200 freestyle. He was a district qualifier a year ago.

“Evan has the most experience of anyone on our team,” said Yorkievitz. “He’s an extremely hard worker and is very technique oriented. He leads by example in the pool through his hard work.”

Three other team members who will by key contributors this season are sophomore captain Colton Francis and juniors Sean Fulton and Evan Tomkovicz.

Francis swims the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Fulton competes in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle and Tomkovicz swims the 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle.

“Colton emerged as the team leader last year through his hard work, dedication and ability to motivate the other swimmers,” Yorkievitz said. “So far Sean is showing the most improvement from last year. Early-meet results show this year could be something very special. Evan showed great strides last year in increasing his speed.”

Sophomore Matthew Cooper will swim the 100 breaststroke, while freshman Noah Holtz will swim distance events and the 100 breaststroke.

“Matthew showed an impressive first meet. He already has matched his best time from last year,” said the coach. “Noah looks to have immediate impact on the team. He’s already one of our best swimmers.”

Sophomores Mason Reville and Michael Gruber specialize in the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

“Mason and Michael are two of my workhorses who will swim anything asked of them,” Yorkievitz said.

Yorkievitz believes that the team can qualify two relay events to a district meet in Division I.

Junior diver Greg Lewicki is a returning district finalist with state-meet aspirations.