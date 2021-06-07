Nordonia 10U softball wins NHAA Bash tournament

STAFF REPORT

The Nordonia Hills Athletic Association hosted the Nordonia Bash fastpitch softball tournament for 28 travel teams from Northeast Ohio from May 20 to 23.

The host Nordonia won the 10U division title.

Team members include Camryn Shirk, Lea Wolf, Harper Lanzilotta, Juliana Ebert, Ella Griffith, Olivia Nealon, Brooklynn Domz, Kendall Shirk, Kambry Shirey, Lanie Cormell, Ryleigh-Ann O’Malley and Rylee Lowery.

Nordonia'scoaches include Matt Shirk, Dean O’Malley, Brian Griffith and Brent Shirey.