Team-first Dennison plays role for Woodridge softball

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

When Emily Dennison is told by her coaches to do something, she does it.

It’s as simple as that. The Woodridge junior second baseman takes it all in stride.

“If we give Emily instruction, she tries to make that happen,” Bulldogs head coach Dan Schneider said. “She just does her job. She’s very team oriented.”

At the plate, Dennison is batting a steady .284 and has 15 RBIs, 23 runs, three doubles and two triples.

“Emily hits quite a few singles, and part of that is because that’s kind of the mindset we try to get the girls to look at,” said Schneider. “With that being said, she tries to hit line drives, and she’s pretty successful at it.

“She’s been the number six hitter in the lineup, which gives her opportunities with runners in front of her. She’s seeing the ball better now. She hasn’t struck out lately as much as she did early in the season. She’s making better choices with pitches, her pitch selection she chooses to swing at. She’s been a steady presence at the plate and is one of the top players on the team who has gotten better as the season has gone on.”

Dennison singled, doubled, walked, had three RBIs and three runs scored May 11 in helping 21st-seeded Woodridge to an 18-0 rout at home over 32nd-seeded Pepper Pike Orange in a Division II Region 5 – Akron sectional semifinal. The game was called after four-and-a-half innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

The next day, Dennison singled and knocked in two runs as the Bulldogs posted a second straight shutout victory, this time 8-0 at home over Metro Athletic Conference rival Streetsboro.

Woodridge improved to 9-13 overall and 5-7 in the MAC.

Defensively, Dennison has improved since the start of the season.

“Emily has only had one really bad game,” Schneider said. “Overall, she’s very consistent. She hustles. In the win over Streetsboro, she caught a line drive that was a really great play. She stole a hit from somebody. It was a shot, and she just snagged it out of the air.

“I imagine she’s going to be one of those players who steps up and leads the way for the team next year.”