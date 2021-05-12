Aurora softball wins one of three in rain-shortened week

Staff report

The Aurora varsity softball team went 2-1 in the last week, dodging the rain and cold weather. The Greenmen's overall record stands at 16-7 and 8-2 in the Suburban League.

Aurora is the overall No. 3 seed in the OHSAA Division II district tournament and has a first-round bye. The Greenmen will play at home on Thursday in a sectional final against the winner of Kenston and Ashtabula Edgewood.

The week began Thursday with a 4-3 upset loss at Revere in a Suburban League American Conference game. The Greenmen fell behind 2-0 in the first and tied the score with two runs in the top of the seventh before Revere won the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Ava Ryncarz had two singles and two RBIs to lead Aurora and Maeve Russell hit a double. Ryncarz's RBI single drove in Madeline Dalessandro in the fourth.

In the seventh, Russell led off with a double and scored on a Dalessandro single. Dalessandro advanced to third on a pair of passed balls and scored on Ryncarz's single.

Revere won the game with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth.

On Saturday the Greenmen split a doubleheader at Green, winning the opener 4-2 and losing the nightcap 5-2.

In game one Aurora scored two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take control, and Mackenzie Krafcik tossed a complete-game five-hitter, striking out seven.

Ryncarz and Maddie Zdanowicz hit solo home runs for the Greenmen, while Kayla Ring had two hits and an RBI. Maggie McVicker also drove in a run.

Ring's single drove in Metzger with the first run in the fourth and McVicker's sacrifice drove in Ally DeSapri with the second run. Zdanowicz and Ryncarz then hit back-to-back round-trippers in the fifth.

In the second game, Aurora led 1-0 in the fourth inning before Green rallied for four runs in the fifth inning to take control.

McKennah Metzger had three singles for Aurora and Russell hit a triple. Zdanowicz, Ryncarz and Ring all had base hits for the Greenmen. Metzger also pitched a complete game, striking out seven.

Russell's triple drove in DeSapri, the courtesy runner, for Aurora's run in the fourth inning.

In the sixth, Metzger hit a one-out single and Krafick walked. Ring's single scored DeSapri, the courtesy runner. Aurora loaded the bases with two hits but the Bulldogs induced a popout to end the inning.

The Greenmen had two runners on and the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning with two outs but couldn't push any more runs across.