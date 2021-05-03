Gallagher's got her groove back for Nordonia softball

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

Morgan Gallagher is finding her groove.

Her timing is perfect. The postseason is right around the corner.

The Nordonia junior catcher began the softball season by making strong contact with the ball but hitting it straight to defenders.

“It just wasn’t happening in her favor,” Knights head coach Marissa Rizzo said. “She’s really starting to find those holes heading into the tail end of the season. Her hits are finally falling.”

Gallagher batted .444 last week, beginning on April 26 when she singled and had an RBI despite Nordonia’s 6-4 loss at Suburban League National Conference rival Stow-Munroe Falls.

On April 27, Gallagher singled in the Knights’ 9-2 defeat at National Conference rival Wadsworth. On April 28, she singled twice and knocked in a run despite her team’s 7-3 home loss to conference foe Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

Nordonia slipped to 6-16 overall and 3-8 in the conference.

With all of those singles she had last week, you would think perhaps that Gallagher is a light hitter.

Not so.

“She’s a very powerful hitter,” said Rizzo. “She knows what she wants and she’s physically capable of hitting the ball hard. That’s what she does.”

Gallagher is tied for the team lead with four home runs. She also has seven doubles, 18 RBIs and seven runs scored. She is batting .309.

“Morgan is composed when she’s at bat,” Rizzo said.

Defensively, according to the coach, Gallagher is very solid.

“Morgan is super-quick behind the plate and has a really great arm. She’s thrown six base runners out this season,” she said. “She’s very good at letting everyone know exactly what’s going on and what she expects and things like that. She has good command of the field when she’s back there.”

Gallagher, who would like to play softball in college, never lets her emotions get the best of her.

“Even when she’s feeling frustrated, you can never tell. She’s always focused on what is happening at the moment,” said Rizzo. “She’s also a really good leader on our team. She’s super-vocal, probably the most vocal girl on the team. It’s really important to have a strong, vocal catcher out on the field. She also leads by example.

“Morgan has a deep passion for the game. She works very hard.”