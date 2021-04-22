Refusing to be finished, Bergdorf on fire for Woodridge softball

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

When Abby Bergdorf injured her left index finger during the Woodridge softball team’s first game of the season she thought her season was over. She was devastated.

It was especially hard on the Bulldogs senior left fielder because of last season being cancelled by COVID-19.

“Abby talked her parents into taking her to a specialist,” Woodridge head coach Dan Schneider said. “She came back in the eighth game as a defensive player, and by the ninth game she was contributing offensively. She wears one splint for batting and another splint when she’s in the field.”

The splints are working to say the least.

Bergdorf is batting .350 and has scored nine runs. She also hit a triple.

Her most memorable moment of the season, however, came April 19 when she accomplished a real rarity.

Bergdorf an inside-the-park home run that she drove all the way to the right-field fence that helped Woodridge to a 9-1 home win over Metro Athletic Conference rival Ravenna.

“Abby is a very fast runner,” said Schneider. “In fact, when she came to our team as a freshman, she was being recruited by the track coach. She chose softball over track, and she’s been with us ever since.”

On April 20, Bergdorf rapped two singles and knocked in two runs despite her team’s 11-7 loss at MAC rival Coventry. The Bulldogs slipped to 4-10 overall and 4-5 in the conference.

Woodridge began the week April 15 with a 10-0 defeat at MAC rival Norton in a game that was called during the bottom of the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule. The next day, the Bulldogs fell 8-4 at Akron Ellet.

Bergdorf also shines in the field.

“She made a big out against Coventry,” Schneider said. “She’s very solid out there.”

Bergdorf, who was mainly a courtesy runner her freshman and sophomore years, has fit right in as a starter this season.

“Abby jumped right in with the other seniors and takes control over what’s going on,” said the coach. “She’s definitely not a follower. She wants to be in the thick of it.”

Also a muember of Woodridge’s soccer and bowling teams, as well as the marching band the marching band, Bergdorf has been a valuable member of the softball team, especially this season.

“Abby has been a pleasure to have on this team. She’s dedicated to the softball team,” Schneider said. “They tried to steal her away to the track team, and that didn’t work. We were very happy that didn’t happen because she’s been an asset since she’s been here.

“Ever since she came back from her injury, she’s been great. She’s a trooper. I’m sure that finger still hurts, but she’s still playing. She doesn’t plan on playing softball in college, so we’re getting all she can give.”