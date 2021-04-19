What transition? Shubert shines at third for Nordonia softball

Roger Gordon

The transition from catcher to third base this season has been a smooth one to say the least for Elizabeth Shubert.

The Nordonia junior has really come into her own at the hot corner.

“Elizabeth is super-confident in the field. She’s a solid infielder,” Knights head coach Marissa Rizzo said. “She’s been a leader for the team, too. She keeps the energy up out there on the field. It’s been really good.”

Shubert is also shining at the plate with a season batting average of .358. She has 11 RBIs and has scored 10 runs. For good measure, she has added two doubles and a home run.

Last week in five games Shubert batted .400.

“Elizabeth did really well,” said Rizzo. “She’s been one of our most consistent hitters all season. She knows what she wants to do in the batter’s box. She’s definitely been really coming into her own.”

Shubert’s most memorable moment of the season came on April 14 when she had a two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave Nordonia a 9-7 victory over Suburban League National Conference rival Cuyahoga Falls.

“I was super-confident that Elizabeth knew what she needed to do in that pressure situation,” Rizzo said of her star player who added another single and two more RBIs that day.

Shubert, also a member of the Nordonia soccer team, began the week April 12 by rapping two singles and scoring a run despite the Knights’ 7-3 loss at National Conference rival Brecksville-Broadview Heights.

On April 16 Nordonia fell 3-2 at conference foe North Royalton to fall to 2-5 in the conference.

The next day, on April 17, the Knights outscored Brunswick on the road 13-12, a game in which Shubert had a single and knocked in a run.

At Brunswick the same day, the Knights lost 11-4 to Olmsted Falls, but Shubert banged two singles and a double, had an RBI and scored a run. Nordonia slipped to 5-10 on the season.

Shubert, who would like to continue her softball prowess in college, takes practice very seriously.

“Elizabeth is super-coachable,” said the coach. “She’s also a great kid, super-smart.”

According to Rizzo, Shubert is one of her team’s mentally strongest players.

“Elizabeth is definitely the most confident player we have. She knows what she’s capable of,” she said. “She’s not intimidated, she doesn’t fear anybody we play.”