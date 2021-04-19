Twinsburg softball splits at Akron Racer Showcase

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Thanks to some timely offense to go with sound pitching, the Twinsburg softball team registered a big victory in the Akron Racers Showcase.

After a 9-2 loss to Medina Highland in the first contest, the Tigers showed a little resilience in fighting back to win the second game at the Firestone Stadium – an 8-4 victory over Medina.

Second-year head coach Samantha Dostall was excited to get the win – a clear signal that the youthful Tigers are still developing and improving.

“Our first game was a bit rocky, but in our second game against Medina, we had great pitching, timely hitting and strong defense to get the win,” expressed Dostall.

Twinsburg (5-9) got some things going and moved runners against Bees pitching.

Senior Bella Dobrski was one of the offensive leaders for Twinsburg as she went 3-for-3 with one run batted in.

“Our hitting in game two really came alive,” said Dostall, after the victory. “I am very proud how the girls came together for a strong team win in game two,” pointed out Dostall.

Junior pitcher Carli Genova had a strong outing for the Lady Tigers.

Genova pitched a complete game, 7-hitter and only gave up two walks in seven innings of work.

Only one of the four runs was earned for Genova, who got the win and struck out two batters. Genova also had a single in the victory.

Red-hot hitting Katy Okuma was 3-for-5 in the win as the senior has been getting good contact at the plate.

Another senior, Lauren Jablonski also had three hits and one RBI while senior Leah Bova added one hit and knocked in three runs.

Outstanding freshman prospect Chelsea McKee also pleased Dostall in the batter’s box. McKee had two hits, including a double, and had two RBI.

Junior Gabi Bonnizzio also had a pair of hits for the Tigers while sophomore newcomer Kaitlyn Bamler also had a single for Twinsburg.