Jablonski leading hot offensive start for Twinsburg softball

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Lauren Jablonski put the work in during the extended time off for Twinsburg softball and its showing.

Twinsburg’s offense is encouraging for second-year head coach Samantha Dostall.

Jablonski is putting up video game-like numbers when it comes to offense for the Tigers, but she is not alone.

Whether it’s outside at the ball field or indoors in the gymnasium, Twinsburg will continue to work at its craft and approach at the plate.

“The girls have put a lot of time in,” said Dostall, o. “They put a lot of time in the gym with their swings. We are always taking BP (batting practice) and doing the work to get better.”

A tested senior who saw action two years ago, Jablonski is off to a fast start for Twinsburg.

Through three games, Jablonsk is 8-for-13 with two home runs and nine RBIs.

Jablonski was touted for her solid experience and her ability to play multiple positions, Including shortstop. Dostall can also use her as a catcher.

But it's Jablonski’s eye-popping offensive numbers have garnered attention.

Jablonski is batting over .600 and also has two doubles.

“Lauren has been outstanding in the box and at short,” said Dostall. “She has stepped up to be a leader for her team and it shows in her playing.”

Dostall likes the fast start as the Suburban League National Conference play will expand.

“We started our season finishing the first week at 2-1,” said the coach.

That included a tough 10-9 non-league loss in Garrettsville to Garfield Saturday.

It was a decision that Dostall would love to reverse, but there were many positive highlights.

Junior Gabi Bonnizzio knocked in a season-high five runs as she went 3-for-4 at the plate.

Sofia Middelberg also had a big day for the Tigers. The sophomore hit a home run and had two hits total as did Jablonski.

“Carli Genova took the tough loss on the mound,” said Dostall.

A sophomore hurler, Genova went 6.1 innings and allowed 10 hits, but only two of the seven runs were earned runs. Genova struck out four batters and walked four.

Defense is always key and could be even more critical in the early spring for area softball teams after the cancellation of the 2020 campaign.

The Tigers bested a young Westlake club 25-4 in non-league play at home March 30.

Jablonski had a monster game – one for the ages.

The hard-hitting Jablonski belted a home run, hit a pair of doubles, and had a career-high seven RBIs and a career high of eight total bases! She went 3-for-5.

In addition, senior outfielder Katy Okuma also had a huge day as she posted a career-high five RBI! Okuma went 3-for-4 at the plate against Westlake (1-3).

Senior catcher Leah Bova, who is headed to Malone University, went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Sophomore Gianna Gahagan had a career-high three hits and two RBI. Bonnizzio was 3-for-5 with a double, and 2 RBI, and promising freshman Chelsea McKee was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

“Sofia Middelberg went all five innings,” said a pleased head coach.

Middelberg gave up seven hits on the hill and only three earned runs. Middelberg was also 2-for-3 hitting.

Twinsburg won 8-3 in the season, home, and league opener over Nordonia March 29.

Genova tossed four scoreless innings while not walking any batters and allowing four hits. Middelberg tossed three innings as two earned runs came across the plate. Middelberg also had a pair of hits.

Bonnizzio had three RBI and Jablonski had two RBI. Jablonski was 3-for-4 and hit a home run.