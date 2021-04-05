Hack's fiery bat leads Nordonia softball in season

Roger Gordon

Correspondent

In the Nordonia softball team’s first five games, Carmella Hack has had a hot stick.

How hot? Hack is 10-for-21 at the plate for a batting average of .476.

Knights head coach Marissa Rizzo has no doubt that the junior power-hitting shortstop can keep that average above .400 for the rest of the season.

“As long as Carmella stays focused, she definitely can do that,” she said. “She did really well last week hitting-wise. She was strong at the plate. Her offensive production has been really big for us. She’s seeing the ball well.”

On March 29 in an 8-3 season-opening loss at Suburban League National Conference rival Twinsburg, Hack went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two singles with a run scored.

On March 30 in a 4-1 defeat at Madison, Hack was 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored. On Wednesday, in an 11-inning 11-7 loss at home to National Conference rival Wadsworth, she went 3-for-6 with two doubles and a single with a run scored.

In game one of a doubleheader Saturday at home against league crossover rival Tallmadge, Hack was 2-for-5 with two singles, an RBI and a run scored in leading her team to its first victory of the season by a 13-9 score. In game two, she was 1-for-3 with a single, an RBI and a run scored in a 15-8 defeat.

Hack did commit a couple of errors last week, but Rizzo said it is nothing to worry about.

“Overall in the field Carmella did well,” she said. “We’re still getting into the swing of it. We improved as the week went on even though our record doesn’t show it.”

Hack would have been the starting shortstop last year if not for the cancellation of the season due to COVID-19.

“Missing last year made Carmella even hungrier for success this year,” said Rizzo.

A multi-sport athlete who also plays on Nordonia’s basketball team, Hack is a very coachable kid. She has also become quite the leader.

“Carmella is always super-positive and is very focused and hardworking,” the coach said. “She has great chemistry with her teammates. She’s a good kid. She gets good grades. Everybody who meets her loves her. She’s a total sweetheart.”

Hack has not committed to play anywhere at the next level, but she plans on continuing her softball prowess in college.

“I think she could play at the Division I level,” said Rizzo. “If it that’s something she really wants and she works at it, I could see her eventually getting to that point.”