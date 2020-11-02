Aurora girls soccer bows out in district semifinal

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Despite a tough loss in the district tournament to end the post season, the Aurora girls’ soccer squad demonstrated plenty of growth on and off the fields.

Aurora lost 3-1 at fourth-seeded Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division II Northeast region 5 district semifinal game Oct. 26.

It was a tough way for the season to end – especially for a large senior class that head coach Domenica McClintock will sorely miss.

Aurora, the ninth seed overall in the tourney, had a huge 3-1 victory over 10th-seed Bay Village Oct. 22 at Veteran’s Stadium to reach the clash against Lake Catholic.

“It was a good battle between quality teams,” emphasized the coach.

Lake Catholic (11-4-3) went on to win a dramatic seven-round shootout over third-seed Chagrin Falls, the 13th-ranked team in Ohio, to reach Ohio’s Sweet 16 in division II.

The Cougars netted a pair of second half goals to edge the Greenmen, who finished the year with an 8-8-2 overall record.

“I am very proud of how we played and continued to battle the entire game,” declared McClintock. “The ending of this game should in no way diminish the success and talent of this 2020 women’s team.”

“They have grown and accomplished so much both as a team and individually,” proclaimed McClintock, in what proved to be a wildly unique fall.

A large Aurora senior class departs.

“We have a large senior class that was packed with talent and experience,” noted the coach.

“This senior class of Addy Benn, Ilana Chestney, Morgan Demagall, Kelsey Dockman, Carlie Filkouski, Aria Haun, Abby Kimes, Emma Krondorfer, Madison Riedel, Ashleigh Stern, and Cat Taylor was a large part of our success and will be missed.”

“We hope that their time as Lady Greenmen soccer players is one they will never forget and is packed with memories both on and off the field as one team and family,” pointed out McClintock.

A strong defense by Lake Catholic was vulnerable early on against a strong Aurora attack.

“I though Lake Catholic defensively was very sound, however, we found ways to strike early,” explained the mentor.

Aurora scored with a goal from Bailey McGee that was assisted by Alyssa Marotta.

“The Greenmen battled the entire game in a physical match,” said McClintock. “Statistically, it was a very even game.”

The Greenmen registered six shots on goal and the Cougars had seven.

Team defense was solid for Aurora, led by Demagall as the keeper had a couple of big saves.

“Morgan was very active off her line and had two saves on the day,” offered McClintock.

“While goals and assists are important in the game of soccer, we have to also acknowledge the ability to have a strong defense is just as important,’ she explained.

“Our defense was a huge part of our success this season,” added McClintock. “Our schedule was very difficult. This is by design as we use every game as an opportunity to grow and build for postseason play.”

McClintock praised her club’s team defense.

“The defensive line made from Madi Burick, Brigid Boyle, Kelsey Dockman, Abby Kimes Alex Sobodosh, and Emma Krondorfer rose to the occasion each and every game.”

“We held top notch programs to minimal, if any goals,” pointed out McClintock. “We showed we could compete at many levels.”

“This is also a direct reflection of the leadership and skill of senior goalkeeper Morgan Demagall. Morgan commanded the field well, playing off her line in key situations and was a key component to our lineup.”

Marotta led the team with 14 goals as Aurora was 4-2 in the loaded Suburban League National Conference.

Another huge contributor on offense was Filkouski, who had 11 goals.

“It is not a shock that Filkouski and Marotta were among those heavily involved in creating our attack,” explained the coach. “Filkouski, Marotta and Stern were among the top assist holders (with four each).”

Krondorfer added five goals for the Greenmen, who have a good young attack in the program.

“We were very connected this season in our attack and the versatility of Bailey (McGee), offering not only her control on the ball, but field vision was a large asset to have in our midfield,” said McClintock.

“Other contributors that helped on both sides of our game were Ilana Chestney, Aria Haun and Madison Riedel,” she added. “Their ability to help the transition between defense and attack was another tool in our team’s repertoire. Each of them brought a special piece to our ability this season and that versatility kept us going each and every game.”

Late in the regular season, Aurora also had an impressive outing in a physical 1-0 loss to three-time WRC Champion Kenston – a club that Aurora beat 2-1 in the 2019 district semis.

That was huge win by the Greenmen over the top-seeded Bombers last fall.

This fall, Kenston (16-3) also has reached this year’s Sweet 16 in Ohio’s Division II field. In the win over Aurora, the Bombers were awarded a free kick that was taken by the dangerous Skylar Cornell, who scored the game’s lone tally.

“For a season that was not supposed to happen, the routine obstacles and challenges we had to navigate, I am so proud of everything we accomplished,” stressed McClintock.

“This group and this season are one that I will cherish and always remember. Thank you to all the players who fought every day in practices and games. Our season was a success because of you.”