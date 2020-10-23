After slow start, Nordonia girls soccer cruises to playoff victory over Boardman

MACEDONIA — Nordonia girls soccer has been the underdog in the playoffs for much of its existence.

After a 13-win regular season, however, the Knights found themselves firm favorites this year as they opened their Division I playoff run by hosting Boardman Oct. 22 at Boliantz Stadium.

Maybe the new role perplexed the Kngihts. Maybe having a first-round bye threw off their rhythm.

Whatever the reason, the Knights didn't look like themselves in the first half vs. the Spartans.

Once they found their mojo, however, a tight game turned into a rout.

Two goals from captain Grace Koperna jump-started Nordonia's offense, as the Knights ran away with a 4-0 win over Boardman.

Nordonia improved to 14-3 on the season. The Knights are set to host a Division I district semifinal game Oct. 26 at Boliantz vs. Hudson. Hudson defeated Warren Howland 4-0 Oct. 22.

Boardman finished the season at 5-8-5.

Knights coach Les Gicei said his team was just a step off early.

"We were tight," Gicei said. "That's what happened. They came out and they fought us all game. I know they've got a very young team."

"I think we had a lot of young players who were in their first game in the playoffs," Koperna said. "That was pretty tough. I think not playing on Monday didn't help. Once we settled down we were fine."

Boardman coach Mark D'Eramo applauded his team's effort.

"In the first 50 minutes, we looked really great," D'Eramo said. "That's a great team that played. I think they're going to go far in the playoffs.

"This year was a bit of a switch for us because we lost so many seniors. We had a freshman in defense and a freshman in net tonight, so we've got a good future."

Spartan goaltender Faith Walston and her defenders were up to the challenge in the first half, limiting the Knights to just two shots on goal, through the Knights did hit the crossbar.

Koperna said there was never any panic in the Knights' camp as Nordonia came out firing in the second half.

After about 10 minutes of sustained pressure, the Knights found the breakthrough.

Senior Sam Wiehe sent a diagonal ball to the left side of the box to Korpena. Koperna collected the ball and launched a rocket to the right side of the net, just beyond Walston's fingers.

With Boardman forced to press the issue, the Knights were able to hit them on the counterattack.

Wiehe fed Koperna again, rushing down the left side. Korpera launched a shot just under the bar to make it 2-0 in the 63rd minute.

"No. 10 (Koperna) got two goals tonight," Gicei said. "We're not a one-dimensional team."

About a minute later, Wiehe got in on the fun. After stealing an errant pass from the Boardman defense, sprinted on net and shot a ball off Walston to make it 3-0.

Wiehe nearly got her second goal in the 69th minute off a free kick, but was denied on a brilliant leaping save by Walston.

However, Knights freshman Brooklyn Johnson reacted to the rebound first and roofed the ball in the net, completing the scoring at 4-0.

Nordonia finished with an 8-3 edge in shots on goal, as both teams hit the woodwork once. Walston finished with three saves, while Knights goalie Lyndsey Beattie had two saves.

After beating Hudson 3-0 earlier this season, Koperna said one word describes her attitude to get another shot at the Explorers.

"Excited," Koperna said. "We love playing Hudson. A lot of us play together in the offseason, so everybody knows everybody. We're looking forward to going 2-0 against them this year."