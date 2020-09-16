Tallmadge girls soccer scores, but falls to St. Vincent-St. Mary

It has been a trying start to the season for Tallmadge girls soccer coach head Steve Davis — and not all of that has been due to the COVID-19 disruptions.

Davis knew he was going to field a young team with only two seniors on his roster, but that group got even thinner when midfielder Halle Caruso broke her leg during a scrimmage.

Throw in a tough starting slate which saw the Blue Devils have to deal with Aurora and Revere in their opening games and it was clear the Blue Devils needed a lift.

Tallmadge got a bit of a lift in its home game Sept. 12 against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, as It scored its first goal of the season, but it wasn't enough to get Tallmadge its first win.

St. Vincent-St. Mary tied the match just before the half and dominated second half on route to a 4-1 win at Blue Devil Stadium.

Tallmadge dropped to 0-3 on the season.

Tallmadge assistant coach Allen Miller noted the game showed some definite positives Blue Devils.

"We had them under pressure for the first half of the game," Miller said. "With our level of inexperience it was had to keep going for the entire game."

Irish coach Kathleen Vass agreed it took time for her team to find its way offensively against the Blue Devils.

"Our control wasn't there in the first half," Vass said. "The chemistry took a little while to get going. They know what they're looking for. Once we found thous through balls, we were able to get going."

Tallmadge was able to take the lead, thanks to the work Abby Caruso. The speedy freshman was able to get to a deflected ball in the box and sent a shot across the face of goal.

The shot eluded Irish goaltender Abby May and tucked just inside the left post for a goal.

"That's definitely something that she's capable of," Miller said of Caruso's first varsity goal. "It good to see her break through like that."

With its first lead of the season, Tallmadge kept St. Vincent-St. Mary mostly at bay, but in the final two minutes of the first half, the Irish found their attack.

The irish hit the crossbar twice in the first half and the second of which came with under 10 seconds left. St. V's Macey Askea was able to get to the rebound, eluded a pair of Tallmadge defenders and put her shot home — with one second left on the first-half clock.

"That was definitely huge for us," Vass said. "We were able to relax in the second half."

The Irish attack seemed to come in waves in the second half.

In the 44th minute, St. V took the lead when Lacey King made a run through the left channel and put a shot over Tallmadge goaltender Ellei Hudak to make it 2-1.

Hudak finished with four saves on the night.

Fiona Yori made 3-1 for the Irish when she took a through ball from Bailey Curtis and went one-on-one with the keeper to score.

Askea closed the scoring out in the 76th minute with another long run into the goal.

Allen noted, with the Blue Devils playing with a short bench, fatigue was a factor.

"Our numbers are limited this year," Miller said, noting the Blue Devils we're playing seven-a-side soccer during its junior varsity games just to get younger players time on the field.

St. Vincent-St. Mary finished with an 11-7 edge in shots on goal, though most of Tallmadge's shots came from distance. The Irish also had a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Vass noted May had to leave the game at halftime due to a head injury, but she praised freshman Tori DeKatch who made five saves in the second half.