Aurora girls soccer finds its offense in win over Shaker Heights

Steve Batko

Correspondent

With some recent adjustments, the improving Aurora girls soccer team is showing strong balance to go with an organized attack.

Behind an impressive mix of experience and youth, Aurora is 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Suburban League American Conference.

A three-goal explosion in the first half was all that was needed as the Greenmen posted a 3-1 non-league victory at Shaker Heights Sept. 10.

“We capitalized early, scoring our goals in the first half, while having additional chances in the second half,” said Aurora head coach Domenica McClintock.

“It was another great night for junior Alyssa Marotta with two goals and an assist, while sophomore Bailey McGee put one in the back of the net as well,” added the mentor, who also got an assist from Sam Stearn.

This was a Shaker Heights club that played to a 2-2 draw against Aurora in 2019.

The win included some coaching points and learning opportunities for the Aurora staff while at the same time, the Greenmen effectively made some in-stride modifications.

McClintock will be the first to stress that those real-time amendments are invaluable to the team effort.

“We made some mistakes at times in the game; however, we were able to make adjustments and improve,” the coach emphasized. “We moved the ball well and had a solid defensive presence. Overall, it was another great team effort.”

Veteran leadership – young and “old” alike – are keys for Aurora this fall.

“Our program has a lot of veteran leadership,” McClintock noted. “Our back line of Abby Kimes, Kelsey Dockman, Madi Burick and Alex Sobodosh have made some adjustments since the first few games and have been solid.”

“The midfield and attacking side of our game (Emma Krondorfer, McGee, Aria Haun, Ilana Chestney, Madison Reidel, Stearn, Marotta and Carlie Filkouski) have done well controlling, connecting, distributing and finishing,” added the coach. “We are fortunate that each player brings something to the success we are having on the field.”

Aurora’s schedule is solid. A varsity and JV doubleheader are set for Sept. 14 at Solon for a tough cross-town non-league test.

The ladies play a league clash at Barberton Sept. 16 and hosts Chesterland West Geauga Sept. 21 in non-league action. All of these varsity matches start at 7 p.m.

In league play, Aurora defeated Kent Roosevelt 4-0 at Veterans Stadium in Aurora Sept. 8.

“Our players really moved the ball well, possessed and connected in the final third,” said McClintock. “Defensively, we played another solid game. Senior Morgan Demagall captured her second shutout this season.”

Aurora, which reached the Division II district finals last fall, did a solid job against Kent standout Kassidy Fischer, who is headed to Robert Morris University. Kent is 0-3-0 in league play.

“Offensively, Alyssa (Marotta) had a stellar night with four goals,” added the coach.

Marotta was named the club’s Player of the Week as she exploded for six goals and one assist.

“She (Marotta) has had composure in the final third, and has connected well around her to find the back of the net.”

“Our team collectively has improved every opportunity we have been given to play,” McClintock said. “Our success is truly a collective effort by everyone for the win.”