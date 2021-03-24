Hudson boys lacrosse smashes Stow in Bulldogs' season opener

STOW — When they hosted Hudson Tuesday at Bulldog Stadium, Stow-Munroe Falls boys lacrosse hit the field for first time in nearly two years.

As Stow coach Carl Dyer noted, however, the Explorers presented a huge challenge for the Bulldogs to restart against.

The game showed how strong Hudson's program remains.

The Explorers dominated possession early to take a 13-0 lead at the half and coasted home to an 18-4 win over the Bulldogs.

Hudson improved to 2-0 following a 17-2 win over Kenston March 19. This was Stow's season opener.

"I think we played very well," said Hudson coach Brandon Schwind. "I think we dominated the face offs. Noah Atwood did a great job for us, winning face off after face off.

"I thought the defense did a great job in the first half. I thought we dropped off in the second half. Anytime you can control possession, you have a good chance to win."

Atwood helped Hudson finished with a 20-2 edge in face-off wins, which allowed Hudson to dominated possession, particularly in the first half. Hudson's possession was so strong that the Bulldogs only crossed the center line twice in the first half.

Stow coach Carl Dyer noted the Bulldogs ran into one of the best teams in the state.

"That's a really good program," Dyer said. "They got right after us from the start. It was very difficult to get back in it because of all their possession.

"I thought our guys played hard for the whole game. We didn't get down on ourselves. It is a learning curve for us."

Hudson used it possession game to look for opportunities and then sped in on net.

Hudson's attacking front line tore up the Bulldogs' defense early.

Junior Alec Dickens scored a hat trick in the first nine minute of the game, while sophomore attacks Jack Jenkins scored a pair of first-quarter goals and freshman Ian Ludewig had two goals.

Hudson also got a goal and assist each from senior attack Carter Vaillancourt and senior midfielder Adam Oscarson in the first quarter.

It all added up to commanding 9-0 for Hudson after the first 12 minutes.

"Alec has worked hard since his freshman year to get better at this," Schwind said. "When you've got him, Jack Jenkins and Vaillancourt up front, you're going to score a lot of goals."

The Explorers' attack slowed a bit in the second quarter, but Hudson still dominated possession.

Atwood got in the fun with 7:09 left in the half, putting home a nice pass from Ty Korbel, while Korbel found the net with 2:50 left in the half.

Hudson also got two goals from senior midfielder Jon Cosentino, who would complete his hat trick in the third quarter.

However, Consentino's night ended badly. With 2:56 left in the third quarter, Constentino was checked while going up for the ball and injured his foot.

Consentino had to be carted off the field with what Schwind called a dislocation, through Schwind said he believes his senior should be OK.

"He was in good spirits when he left the field," Schwind said.

Up 13-0 at the half, which moved the game into running-clock rules, Schwind emptied his bench for the second half.

Against Hudson reserves, Stow had more success in the third quarter.

Jackson Bell broke the shutout for Stow with a goal with 10:28 left in the quarter, followed by Tyler Workman scoring a sliding shot with 6:25 left and then assisting on Kaden Speigel's goal with 33 seconds left in the third.

"I thought we did a good job in the second half," Dyer said.

Workman would get his second goal of the night with10:36 left in the game, as he put home a long shot off a pass from Billy Luketich to cut the lead to 14-4.

However, Hudson's reserves would score the final four goals to complete the rout.

"We had a drop off in the second half, but that's OK," Schwind said. "It was good to let our threes and fours get more than a quarter's worth of playing time. They'll learn what they have to do at this level."

It was a long night for Stow goaltender Kyle Villamil, who faced a total of 28 shots on goal. Villamil came up with 10 saves.

Stow mustered on seven shots on goal.

Hudson has a bit of break in its schedule, as the Explores will next see action at home April 6 vs. Chagrin Falls.

Dyer noted the early season doesn't get any easier for Stow, as the Bulldogs were set to travel to Walsh Jesuit Thursday.

Stow plays two more backyard rivals next week, as it hosts Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy Monday at 7:30 p.m. before travelling to Kent Roosevelt Tuesday at 7 p.m.