Twinsburg hockey reflects on weird season

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Looking to compete. That has been a popular sentiment this winter season.

Attempting to grab any final games to compete in is something that a lot of Twinsburg coaches have tried to accomplish this winter sports season, battling against COVID-19.

First year ice hockey head coach Mike Johnston and his staff have worked hard to help the youthful Tigers adjust and be ready to hit the ice as the learning process continues.

Johnston is glad to see his squad show flashes this season of great play on both ends.

Twinsburg lost 4-1 in a battle to Nordonia at the Brooklyn Recreation Center in a Baron Cup III opening-round game. Another recent contest with Nordonia was cancelled as the Tigers looked for more action to round out the season.

Thankful for the experience of a post season and a fairly robust schedule considering all the challenges of the season, Twinsburg competed well and has been led by a quality and deep senior class.

“We have had a great senior class this year, with a total of seven seniors on the team and they were a huge part of our success this season,” pointed out Johnston. “We are definitely going to miss the group next year.”

Blessed with some young talent, Twinsburg also has been led by a deep senior class that includes two co-captains, Ian Lashua and Andrew Henderson, plus the club’s assistant captain, Colby Smith.

In addition, seniors Matt Bierworth, Brian Nesic, and versatile Chase Lowy contributed as did Anthony Sciarabba, who came back to play his senior year.

Johnston is hoping to get the seniors more ice time.

Overall team improvement with a young squad lends plenty of credit to a coaching staff that includes veterans Rocky Bennardo, Scott Craig, and Dave Cannon.

Twinsburg has a solid goalie in junior Mark Schroeder, who continues to learn the position and has made some big saves in the nets.

“We are 8-7, which in my opinion, is a great record with more than half of the games outside of our division,” disclosed Johnston.

The Tigers are also hungry for more young athletes to join the Twinsburg program and learn the game. The other aspect that all the coaches rave about is - how quickly the new players learn the sport and compete.