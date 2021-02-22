Twinsburg ice hockey reflects on solid season

Steve Batko

Correspondent

First year head coach Mike Johnston has seen his squad battle back and fight through some adversity this hockey season.

Twinsburg lost 4-1 in a hard-fought clash to Nordonia at the Brooklyn Recreation Center in a Baron Cup III opening-round game Feb. 3.

Despite the loss, the Tigers have sustained improvement and learned from the action through the course of the season.

Another instance of that improvement occurred and Johnston got everyone involved in the action.

Getting a lot of athletes plenty of ice time, Twinsburg won 11-1 over Brecksville in recent play.

“We played a strong game and kept them to only 15 shots on net,” noted Johnston.

Senior Ian Lashua kicked off the Tiger scoring barrage with a tally from the point at the 10:53 mark.

“A co-captain, Ian started out the scoring with a beauty of a shot and picked a top corner,” expressed Johnston. “Shortly after, freshman Dominic Mistur scored our second goal of the first period.”

With 2:19 left in the first period, senior Anthony Sciarabba scored one of his four goals in the game assisted by Lashua, who finished with two goals and two assists in the game.

“We had multiple people with multiple points,” offered Johnston. “Junior Cody Preston went coast to coast with a pretty shot to score one of the two goals that he had tonight. Senior co-captain Andrew Henderson had two goals set up by sophomore Sean Shirokov, and Henderson also had two assists.”

“We had a couple of firsts, freshman Vani Modi was credited with an assist off of Sciarabba’s fourth tally, and junior goaltender Mark Schroeder assisted on Preston’s coast-to-coast goal.”

“The team played well and was supported by senior Chase Lowy, senior Matt Bierworth, senior Colby Smith, senior Brian Nesic, junior Sarah Zammikiel, sophomore Arianna Bennardo, freshman Rachel Zammikiel, sophomore Aidan Johnston, and sophomore Jackson Smith.”

As the season progressed, Sciarabba became more of a scoring threat for the Tigers. On the defensive end, Schroeder showed marked improvement throughout the past two years, and at times, kept the Tigers in games.

Getting active, Twinsburg attempted 13 of their 24 shots in the final period in the Baron Cup contest.

It showed the potential the Tigers have on offense.

With 10:30 left in the game, Sciarabba scored up high past goalie Tommy Lippincott (23 saves).

For the Tigers, Smith and Nesic were credited with assists.

Earlier this winter, Sciarabba registered a hat trick (three goals in a game) and a playmaker, which is three goals and three assists in a game.