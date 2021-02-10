Greenmen beat Nordonia and WRA

Special to The Advocate

The Aurora High School ice hockey squad racked up two more victories last week, beating Nordonia 5-2 and then topping Western Reserve Academy 6-5 in an overtime thriller to put their overall record at 7-3.

On January 31, Aurora traveled to Gilmour Academy Ice Arena to face off against Nordonia. Junior Mike Mancine opened the scoring for the Greenmen with a minute left in the first period, and senior Cam Mullin found the net midway through the second frame to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room headed into the final period.

Aurora came out buzzing to start the third, as sophomore Zane Martin scored two goals and sophomore Will Genovese added another tally with five minutes left in the game to give AHS a 5-0 lead. Nordonia forwards Carson Carrell and Daniel Kimpton scored late in the game to pull the Knights within three, but the Greenmen would snuff out all remaining Nordonia chances to seal a 5-2 victory.

Martin led the way on the scoresheet for AHS with two goals and two assists. Mullin had a goal and two assists, Genovese had one goal and one assist, and senior Max Trem had one assist.

Greenmen senior goaltender Nolan Sullivan made nine saves in net and also had an assist in the contest. Tommy Lippincott made 35 saves in net for Nordonia.

It was Aurora’s 12th consecutive victory over Nordonia dating back to 2014.

“That was a great game and we got contributions from everyone” said Aurora coach John Sheridan. “Nordonia is having a good season and they battled us hard, but finally in the third period we were able to pull away.”

On February 4, the icers traveled to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown to play Western Reserve Academy for the first time this season.

Mancine once again opened the scoring for Aurora four minutes into the game with an unassisted goal, but the Pioneers quickly grabbed all of the momentum and netted four unanswered goals to go up 4-1 after two periods.

Midway through the third period freshman Will Pfiffner found the net to cut the WRA lead to 4-2.

Mancine then cashed in on the power play with five minutes remaining to pull within one goal, and just 40 seconds later junior Nathan Funk jammed home a rebound goal for Aurora to tie the game 4-4.

The offensive explosion would continue and with 90 seconds remaining in the period, Genovese skated down the boards from his own end and wristed a shot past WRA goaltender Josh Pethel to give the Greenmen a 5-4 lead. The stunned Pioneers called a timeout to regroup, and with their goaltender on the bench for an extra attacker, Pioneer defenseman Ty Banks scored with 40 seconds left to once again knot the game 5-5 and force an eight-minute sudden death overtime.

Both teams traded chances early in the extra period, but with four minutes remaining, Mancine poked a puck past a Pioneer defenseman in the Aurora zone, rushed down the ice, and dished a perfect pass to Martin who wristed the puck past Pethel to secure a 6-5 victory.

Senior Drew Pfiffner added two assists in the contest. Mullin, Funk, Mancine, Genovese and Will Pfiffner also added assists in the win for Aurora. Sullivan made 42 saves in net for the Greenmen, and Pethel made 15 saves in net for the Pioneers.

“I was really proud of how everyone stepped up in that game, we didn’t have the best start and had a really rough second period, but we didn’t go down easily,” said Sheridan. “We didn’t give up, found some goals, and eventually had them on their heels in the third period. Unfortunately, they tied it up late, and sometimes when you give up a tying goal late in the game like that the momentum can quickly sway to the other team heading into overtime, but we came out determined to win. We took advantage of a great opportunity there in overtime to come out with the victory.”

Through 10 games, Mancine leads the team in both goals (11) and points (21), followed by Mullin and Genovese who have 20 points each.