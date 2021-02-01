Twinsburg ice hockey skates past Bees

Steve Batko

Correspondent

Behind a solid mix of experience and youth, Mike Johnston is seeing his Twinsburg ice hockey team make progress this season.

Competitive in league play and against quality opponents, Twinsburg is continuing to make strides.

Another good outing came in a 7-3 win over Brecksville Saturday. Twinsburg led 6-1 entering the third period.

“We came up against Brecksville for the first time this season and we won as this was a great win against a good Brecksville team,” commented Johnston, the Tiger’s head coach.

Senior Anthony Sciarabba was sensational for the Tigers.

Sciarabba had a hat trick and a playmaker, which is three goals and three assists in a game.

“He was outstanding and Sciarabba made many defensive plays from hard back-checking,” said the coach. “Offensively, we had goals by freshman Dominic Mistur, who had two goals and two assists on the night.”

A goal and an assist by sophomore Sean Shirokov helped the Tiger cause and a goal by senior Brian Nesic also loomed large.

Nesic netted his third goal of the campaign.

Junior Mark Schroeder shined as the club’s goalie and is improving after gaining valuable experience in 2019.

“Schroeder had another strong outing with 24 saves in the crease,” noted Johnston. “We had strong defensive play from senior co-captain Ian Lashua, senior Chase Lowy, freshman Max Coleman, junior Cody Preston, and sophomore Aidan Johnston.”

“Also contributing to our win were senior co-captain Andrew Henderson and senior assistant captain Colby Smith.”

Smith tallied two assists. One helper came on a Sciarabba goal and the other was off of Mistur’s tally.

Johnston also had a ton of praise in the victory for senior Matt Bierworth, junior Sarah Zammikiel, sophomore Jackson Smith, sophomore Arianna Bennardo, and freshman Rachel Zammikiel.

Twinsburg also played solid defense in a recent 3-0 loss to Westlake in North Olmsted.

“We played a nail biter of a game against a deep Westlake team and we played a physical game,” expressed Johnston.

The Tigers kept it at 0-0 until halfway through the third period. The tie was broken when Westlake scored a tally that somehow squeaked between Schroeder and the post with 8:00 remaining in the period to break the deadlock.

Westlake struck two more times to make it 3-0.

“The game was much closer than the score indicated,” said the coach. “It was a game that came down to which team had the bounces go their way. We had plenty of opportunities and their goalie came up big.”

“Schroeder had a tremendous game and was outstanding with 41 saves on the day,” added Johnston. “He literally stood on his head for some of the saves. Our defense stepped

up and played extremely well. Lashua and Preston played a very physical game and they both had standout games with help on the points from Coleman and Lowy.”

Offensive pressure came from Sciarabba, Henderson, Shirokov, Mistur, Colby Smith, and Nesic.

“We just couldn’t get one past their goalie,” noted the coach.

Johnston said contributing to the strong play were Bierworth, Jackson Smith, SarahZammikiel, Rachel Zammikiel, and Arianna Bennardo.

“I was very proud of our team, how hard they worked, and how hard they played against a very strong Westlake team,” said Johnston.