Hockey splits two games, beating Kenston in overtime

The Aurora High School ice hockey squad split a pair of games last week, beating Kenston in an overtime thriller before bowing late to Avon to ultimately put their record at 4-2.

On January 16 the Greenmen faced off against the Kenston Bombers once again after beating them just eight days earlier. The first period saw back and forth action as both teams scored twice, and then each team also notched a goal in the second period to enter the third tied 3-3.

The third period was tight checking and neither team found the net, and the game entered an eight-minute sudden death overtime.

After both teams traded chances early in the extra period, Aurora sophomore Will Genovese took handle of the puck for the Greenmen deep in his own zone, skated end-to-end and wristed a puck past Kenston netminder Nate Lisz to secure the victory with 4:49 remaining in the extra frame.

Aurora junior Mike Macince had a hat trick, scoring all three regulation goals for the Greenmen. Senior Cam Mullin had two assists and sophomore Zane Martin also added one assist.

Senior goaltender Nolan Sullivan made 29 stops in goal for Aurora, and Lisz had 34 saves in net for the Bombers.

"It was great to beat Kenston again, it’s always tough to play the same team twice in a short amount of time,” said Aurora coach John Sheridan. “It was definitely an exciting game and getting a win in sudden death overtime is always a great memory to make during the year. Those are high-pressure situations and our team was up to the task.”

On January 19 the icers traveled to North Olmsted Rec Center for their first true “road game” of the season to take on the Avon Eagles.

The Eagles had the upper hand early in the contest, outshooting Aurora 20-3 in the first period, but Sullivan played brilliantly in net for the Greenmen and snuffed out all Avon chances as the first period ended scoreless.

Mullin finally opened the scoring for Aurora two minutes into the second period with assists from Mancine and Genovese, but Avon forward Colin Barrett tied the game later in the period to knot the score 1-1 headed into the third.

With 10 minutes remaining, Genovese cashed in to give the Greenmen the lead once again with assists from Mancine and freshman Will Pfiffner, but the Eagles answered again five minutes later as Barrett notched his second of the game to tie the score.

The game would remain deadlocked until Avon forward Tommy Hagen scored a shorthanded tally with 90 seconds remaining in the game to ultimately give the Eagles a 3-2 victory.

Sullivan made a career-high 54 saves in net for the Greenmen, and Ben Boka made 11 saves in net for Avon.

“We’re disappointed in the loss, obviously,” said Sheridan. “Especially letting in a shorthanded goal towards the end of the game, but we were up against a very good team, probably one of the best teams we’ll see all year, and we proved we can go toe-to-toe with them. We got great goaltending and some gutsy performances by our guys who had to play a lot of minutes.”

Through six games, Mancine leads the team in both goals (7) and points (15), followed by Genovese and Martin who have 14 and 13 points, respectively.